ASHTAR Theatre (Ramallah) has put out a call for support from theatre companies around the world to host readings of “The Gaza Monologues.” All to occur on November 29th. Rumble will be hosting this event in solidarity.





The Gaza Monologues are testimonies written by ASHTAR youth in 2010, after the first war on the Gaza Strip. Tragically, these Monologues are still accurate today. They are highlighting the horrors, hopes and resilience of the courageous Gazans to a wider audience, bringing out the voices of children and people in Gaza.