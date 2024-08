The Orillia Big Band is happy to invite you to St Paul's Centre for a Swing into Spring dance. Come ready to dance or just listen to the great music of the big band era and many popular tunes you will recognize. Our very own Milli will dazzle you with her great vocals and we have featured instrumentalists. The doors open at 6:30pm.

There will be spot dances to win a prize.

There will be a cash bar and light refreshments.