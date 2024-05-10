MAP May 2024 Workshop

Join us for an afternoon with Fizza Rashid, Mental Health Specialist at RRC Polytech. In this session, we will go over how to recognize signs of a mental health crisis, cover RRC supports available for staff and students, discuss the activities of campus well-being, and conclude with a self-care session.







Fizza Rashid is RRC Polytechnic's Campus Mental Health Specialist. She started working at RRC Polytechnic in July 2023 and is new to Manitoba. Manitoba is the 4th province she has lived in. Fizza graduated with her Bachelor of Psychology in 2020 from the University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George. While in Prince George, Fizza gained extensive experience in crisis intervention and suicide prevention through volunteering and working at the Crisis Centre for Northern BC since the age of 16. She has worked with at-risk youth in the system, with the unhoused population of Vancouver—particularly during encampment clearances—and most recently worked as an Advocacy Specialist at the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Fizza believes in promoting mental health and well-being in a holistic and culturally sensitive way. Fizza's role at RRC is to promote mental health and well-being by doing workshops in class for students and staff, training RRC staff in safeTALK and Mental Health First Aid, hosting well-being events, and chairing the Healthy Minds Healthy College Strategy Advisory Group









Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Time: 1:00-4:00pm

Place: Prairie Lights dining room,

Building C, Mall level,

Red River College Polytech Notre Dame Campus

Parking: West 1 parking lot

Please promptly check-in at the Parking Security booth near the bus loop upon arrival. You will need to report your license plate details to be added to the Guest Parking list. Please note that failure to check-in and report your license plate details may result in a ticket being issued.