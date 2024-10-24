Team blue butterfly's Light the Night

LIGHT THE NIGHT WILL BE RAISING FUNDS IN MEMORY OF OUR BEAUTIFUL MARIA MUSCARI…..we will walk in memory of Maria on October 26, 2024 at Jean Parc Drapeau.





As one of our fundraisers we will be having a 50/50 raffle.





1 ticket $5.00

5 tickets $20.00





Half of the winnings will go to the lucky winner the other half will go to the Light the Night (LLSC) Team Blue Butterfly, to help raise as much money as we can to try and find a cure to help other families with this terrible disease….no parent should have to loose a child….❤️🦋





The draw will take place on October 24, 2024 at 5pm