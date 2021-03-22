March 22 2021: 'Executive Functioning Issues in Children Who Stutter: How Research Informs Clinical Practice" with guest speaker Dr. Ai Leen Choo

This webinar will take place on March 22nd, 2021 from 12pm to 1pm EST via Zoom. It will not be recorded for future viewing and no CEUs are available. This webinar is intended for speech-language pathologists.

Please note that the time is in EST. If you are in a different time zone, please be sure to convert the time here.

Dr. Ai Leen Choo is Assistant Professor in the Department of Communications Sciences and Disorders, at Georgia State University in Atlanta. She received her Ph.D. in Speech and Hearing Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and completed her postdoctoral training at the University of Michigan. Her research aims to understand the effects of stuttering on cognitive development in monolinguals and bilinguals, and how specific cognitive factors are involved in the trajectory of the disorders. Her recent work was to investigate the relationship between executive function (EF), stuttering, and cormorbity by examining children who stutter and children who do not stutter.

This webinar is the last installment in our March 2021 guest webinar series. Thank you so much for your interest and participation in these webinars.