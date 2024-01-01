Ruff Trivia Night 2024

Get ready for an evening filled with fun, entertainment, and the opportunity to support the arts in our community
- Test your knowledge in the trivia game
- Uncover treasures at the silent auction
- Get lucky in the 50/50 draw
- Light pizza and snacks provided to keep you sustained during the game!
Doors open at 6:00 PM EST, Trivia at 7:00 PM EST
Location: Black Lab Brewing, 818 Eastern Ave
Trivia will be played in teams of up to 4 people.
(If our regular price Trivia Night tickets are out of your price range but you'd still like to show up and support Ruff, we're offering three Pay-What-You-Can-Afford options: $25, $20, and $15.)