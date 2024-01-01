Logo
Shakespeare in the Ruff
Ruff Trivia Night 2024

818 Eastern Ave, Toronto, ON M4L 1A1, Canada

Get ready for an evening filled with fun, entertainment, and the opportunity to support the arts in our community

  • Test your knowledge in the trivia game
  • Uncover treasures at the silent auction
  • Get lucky in the 50/50 draw
  • Light pizza and snacks provided to keep you sustained during the game!

Doors open at 6:00 PM EST, Trivia at 7:00 PM EST 
Location: Black Lab Brewing, 818 Eastern Ave


Trivia will be played in teams of up to 4 people.

(If our regular price Trivia Night tickets are out of your price range but you'd still like to show up and support Ruff, we're offering three Pay-What-You-Can-Afford options: $25, $20, and $15.)

