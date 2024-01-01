Ruff Trivia Night 2024

Get ready for an evening filled with fun, entertainment, and the opportunity to support the arts in our community

Test your knowledge in the trivia game

Uncover treasures at the silent auction

Get lucky in the 50/50 draw

Light pizza and snacks provided to keep you sustained during the game!

Doors open at 6:00 PM EST, Trivia at 7:00 PM EST

Location: Black Lab Brewing, 818 Eastern Ave



Trivia will be played in teams of up to 4 people.





(If our regular price Trivia Night tickets are out of your price range but you'd still like to show up and support Ruff, we're offering three Pay-What-You-Can-Afford options: $25, $20, and $15.)