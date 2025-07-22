Choose this ticket to reserve your Vendor or Food Booth Vendor spot at our festive celebration!
Ticket includes:
-- One 10’ x 10’ outdoor space at the 33rd Street Fair on Saturday, Sept 13th, 2025.
-- If you require more space, choose up to 2 tickets for a 20' x 10' spot.
-- No equipment provided. Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, tents, tent weights, and any other items needed. Tents must be secured with proper weights and in good repair. Food Booth Vendors must supply everything needed to run their operation.
-- No access to power or water. Food Booth Vendors must supply their own portable generators/propane and water.
-- All generators MUST be QUIET generators.
-- No sales of alcoholic beverages permitted.
-- All licensing, health, and safety regulations must be followed.
Our hungry crowds would love to visit your Food Truck! Choose this ticket to bring your fabulous food to the 33rd Street Fair.
This ticket includes:
- One 20’ x 10’ outdoor space for your Food Truck at the 33rd Street Fair on Saturday, Sept 13th, 2025.
- Ticket includes the space only. Food Trucks must supply everything needed to run their operation. There is no equipment provided.
- There is no access to power or water. Food Trucks must supply their own water and generators/propane. All generators must be quiet generators.
- No sales of alcoholic beverages.
- All licensing, health, and safety regulations must be followed.
Get this ticket to showcase your Non-Profit organization at the 33rd Street Fair!
What’s included:
-- One 10’ x 10’ outdoor space at the 33rd Street Fair on Saturday, Sept 13th, 2025.
-- If you require more space, choose up to 2 tickets for a 20' x 10' spot.
-- No power provided.
-- No equipment provided. Non-Profit Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, tents, tent weights, and ALL other items needed. Tents must be secured with proper weights and in good repair.
-- Any generators MUST be QUIET generators.
-- No sales of alcoholic beverages permitted.
-- All licensing, health, and safety regulations must be followed.
Beat the crowd with SPECIAL PRICING FOR THE FIRST 33 VENDORS to sign up and get $33 OFF your spot!!
These tickets are intended solely for system testing purposes by the event coordinator.
Purchasing one of these tickets does not secure a vendor spot, grant event access, or entitle the purchaser to any goods, services, or participation in the event.
