Choose this ticket to reserve your Vendor or Food Booth Vendor spot at our festive celebration!

Ticket includes:

-- One 10’ x 10’ outdoor space at the 33rd Street Fair on Saturday, Sept 13th, 2025.

-- If you require more space, choose up to 2 tickets for a 20' x 10' spot.

-- No equipment provided. Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, tents, tent weights, and any other items needed. Tents must be secured with proper weights and in good repair. Food Booth Vendors must supply everything needed to run their operation.

-- No access to power or water. Food Booth Vendors must supply their own portable generators/propane and water.

-- All generators MUST be QUIET generators.

-- No sales of alcoholic beverages permitted.

-- All licensing, health, and safety regulations must be followed.