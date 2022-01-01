Cyanotype Workshop with Bonnie Baker, 10AM-4PM July 9, 10

Cyanotypes are the perfect way to begin your exploration of alternative photographic processes in combination with other artistic mediums or as its own art form. Cyanotype is an old monochrome printing process using UV light (sunlight) instead of a camera to make cyan-blue images which is being rediscovered by contemporary artists. Over 2 days we will create a series of images on paper using 3D objects, plants, stencils or negatives that brings to light a theme of your choice. We will also look at ways of combining these images into collage, drawing or painting.