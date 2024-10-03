Spooky Spaghetti Night!

Step into our haunted maze, a spine-tingling adventure designed to thrill and chill! Set within the serene grounds of our long-term care facility, this eerie experience transforms familiar pathways into a twisting labyrinth filled with ghostly surprises and chilling encounters. As you navigate through dimly lit corridors, you’ll meet friendly specters, eerie sound effects, and unexpected scares, all while supporting a great cause. Perfect for families and thrill-seekers alike, our haunted maze promises a night of fun, frights, and community spirit, raising funds for vital services that enhance the lives of our residents. Join us—if you dare!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!