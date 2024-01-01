Montessori Academy of London's Primo Parent Social at Growing Chefs!

Primo Parent Social – Mix, mingle and learn to cook an amazing Modern Italian Feast with Growing Chefs, then sit down for an intimate full course Italian meal with 30 other Parents! Get to know others in the MA parent community while supporting Growing Chefs and Montessori Academy of London.





Note this is an adult-only, licensed event with very limited spots! A Cash Bar will be present at the event.





MENU: Modern Italian Feast





Antipasti - Farinata e pomodori secchi

(Appetizer -Fried Chickpea Flatbread)

Primo - Gnocchi con Gorgonzola, noci, e pere

(First/Main -Gnocchi with a Gorgonzola and Pear Cream Sauce)

Secondo - Saltimbocca alla romana

(Second -Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken)

Contorno - Verdura strascinata

(Side - Swiss Chard and Kale cooked with Garlic and Chili finished with Lemon Juice)

Insalata - Pinzimonio

(Salad -Root Vegetable Salad)





Dolce - Torta all'olio d'oliva e zabaglione

(Sweet/Dessert - Olive Oil Cake with a Marsala Custard)





For questions, or more information please contact Tonya Dendrinos at [email protected], or 519-433-9121 ext. 233.