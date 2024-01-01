REVEL | KINESIS DANCE FUNDRAISER

REVEL | CELEBRATE WHAT HAS BEEN + WHAT'S TO BE!

an evening of dance, music and making a difference





DATE: APRIL 4th

TIME: 6-9PM

LOCATION: FARIS FAMILY STUDIO - THE DANCE CENTRE





Event description: Come celebrate with us as Kinesis Dance Somatheatro closes a chapter and opens a new one. As we honour Paras Terezakis' 38 years (and counting) of innovation and artistic excellence, we also embrace the transition as he passes the torch to Vancouver choreographer and dance artist Rachel Helten. Join us to honour Paras’ legacy and to catch a glimpse of Rachel’s new vision for the Company.





A fundraising party to aid in a smooth transition towards a bright and inspired future.





live music, dance, cash bar, grazing food, silent auction + door prizes





LIVE PERFORMANCES:

7:15 pm: MUSIC

Composer & Musician: Martin Reisle

7:45 pm: DANCE: a Sneak Peak of current work-in-progress Bright Shadow

Co-creators: Paraskevas Terezakis + Rachel Helten

Choreographers: Rachel Helten + Paraskevas Terezakis

Mentor: Paraskevas Terezakis

Dancers: Rachel Helten, Justin Calvadores, Ana Sosa + Bennett Tracz

Composer & Musician: Ben Helten





*This event is wheelchair accessible