REVEL | KINESIS DANCE FUNDRAISER

REVEL | CELEBRATE WHAT HAS BEEN + WHAT'S TO BE!
an evening of dance, music and making a difference
DATE: APRIL 4th
TIME: 6-9PM
LOCATION: FARIS FAMILY STUDIO - THE DANCE CENTRE
Event description: Come celebrate with us as Kinesis Dance Somatheatro closes a chapter and opens a new one. As we honour Paras Terezakis' 38 years (and counting) of innovation and artistic excellence, we also embrace the transition as he passes the torch to Vancouver choreographer and dance artist Rachel Helten. Join us to honour Paras’ legacy and to catch a glimpse of Rachel’s new vision for the Company.
A fundraising party to aid in a smooth transition towards a bright and inspired future.
live music, dance, cash bar, grazing food, silent auction + door prizes
LIVE PERFORMANCES:
Composer & Musician: Martin Reisle
- 7:45 pm: DANCE: a Sneak Peak of current work-in-progress Bright Shadow
Co-creators: Paraskevas Terezakis + Rachel Helten
Choreographers: Rachel Helten + Paraskevas Terezakis
Mentor: Paraskevas Terezakis
Dancers: Rachel Helten, Justin Calvadores, Ana Sosa + Bennett Tracz
Composer & Musician: Ben Helten
*This event is wheelchair accessible