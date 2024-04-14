Beginner Upcycled Art

The world is full of "stuff " that we just don't know what to do with - unused craft supplies from a long-forgotten project, out-of-fashion costume jewelry from your late grandmother, an incomplete set of chess pieces because one of them rolled down the furnace duct - all sitting in the space between "I don't know what to do with this" and "it's too good to throw out."





This one day intensive workshop will teach you the basics of creatively reusing this "stuff" and turning it into uniquely upcycled art. The workshop will focus more on learning the techniques involved rather than having a completely finished project at the end of the day.





You'll learn:

1) how to choose and prepare an appropriate base

2) what "stuff" works best and what to steer clear of

3) artistic principles for a pleasing composition

4) how to attach items securely to your base

5) various finishing techniques





All materials will be supplied but participants are encouraged to personalize their experience by digging into their recycling bins and junk drawers for items unique to them. An email will be sent prior to the class so that participants may ask any questions they have about items they would like to include.





Instructor: Maureen Bachmann

Ages: 18+

Max Class size: 8

Cost: $81





Original costs are generously subsidized by 10% thanks to the Saskatchewan Lotteries Communities Grant.





Refunds: No refunds or credits unless the class is cancelled.



