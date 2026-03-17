3.0-3.49 Series at Pickleball Nation (Spring 2026)

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About this event
Units B1-B6, Oakville, ON L6H 3R2, Canada
Refund Policy
Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee. Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.
Refund Policy
Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee. Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.
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