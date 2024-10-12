ULPC Scribblin' in the Margins #1 Slam ft. Zineb Nour

Suggested donation amount, see pay-what-you-can option below
Suggested donation amount, see pay-what-you-can option below
Pay-What-You-Can
Free
If choosing this option, please feel free to add the price that makes most sense for you in the "additional donation" box below. All ULPC events are by donation, and Pay-What-You-Decide is always available. No one is turned away for lack of funds.
If choosing this option, please feel free to add the price that makes most sense for you in the "additional donation" box below. All ULPC events are by donation, and Pay-What-You-Decide is always available. No one is turned away for lack of funds.
Add a donation for Urban Legends Poetry Collective
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!