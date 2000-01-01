Logo
Tickets - Match 3 - Ottawa Outlaws

Complexe sportif Claude Robillard

Montreal supporters are known to be the largest and most energetic supporters of the AUDL.
We look forward to seeing you.
The regular season consists of 6 home games and runs from April to July.
Head Coach: Stève Bonneau

