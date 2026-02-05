CIRIEC-Canada

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CIRIEC-Canada

About this event

35th International Congress of CIRIEC

2200 Rue Mansfield

Montréal, QC H3A 3R8, Canada

Regular ticket - Non-member
$950

The regular ticket includes:

  • Access to Congress sessions
  • Simultaneous interpretation (English, French, and Spanish)
  • Certificate of participation and/or paper presentation (upon request)
  • Welcome cocktail on October 5th
  • Coffee breaks for all three days of the congress
  • Lunch on October 6th and 7th
  • Official dinner on October 7th

Transportation and accommodation are not included.


All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.

Regular ticket - CIRIEC member (early bird rate)
$600
Available until Jun 30

The “early bird” rate is open to CIRIEC members only and is valid until June 30th at 11:55 p.m. (Montreal time). After this date, the regular rate of $715 will apply.


The regular ticket includes:

  • Access to Congress sessions
  • Simultaneous interpretation (English, French, and Spanish)
  • Certificate of participation and/or paper presentation (upon request)
  • Welcome cocktail on October 5th
  • Coffee breaks for all three days of the congress
  • Lunch on October 6th and 7th
  • Official dinner on October 7th

Transportation and accommodation are not included.


All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.

Regular ticket - CIRIEC member outside OECD (early bird rate)
$550
Available until Jun 30

The “early bird” rate is open to CIRIEC members only and is valid until June 30th at 11:55 p.m. (Montreal time). After this date, the regular rate of $650 will apply.


The regular ticket includes:

  • Access to Congress sessions
  • Simultaneous interpretation (English, French, and Spanish)
  • Certificate of participation and/or paper presentation (upon request)
  • Welcome cocktail on October 5th
  • Coffee breaks for all three days of the congress
  • Lunch on October 6th and 7th
  • Official dinner on October 7th

Transportation and accommodation are not included.


The list of OECD member countries is available at the following link:https://www.oecd.org/en/about/members-partners.html


All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.

Academic Ticket - Non-Member
$650

The academic ticket includes:

  • Access to Congress sessions
  • Simultaneous interpretation (English, French, and Spanish)
  • Certificate of participation and/or paper presentation (upon request)
  • Welcome cocktail on October 5th
  • Coffee breaks for all three days of the congress
  • Lunch on October 6th and 7th
  • Official dinner on October 7th

Transportation and accommodation are not included.


All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.

Academic Ticket - CIRIEC Member (early bird rate)
$500
Available until Jun 30

The “early bird” rate is open to CIRIEC members only and is valid until June 30th at 11:55 p.m. (Montreal time). After this date, the regular rate of $530 will apply.


The academic ticket includes:

  • Access to Congress sessions
  • Simultaneous interpretation (English, French, and Spanish)
  • Certificate of participation and/or paper presentation (upon request)
  • Welcome cocktail on October 5th
  • Coffee breaks for all three days of the congress
  • Lunch on October 6th and 7th
  • Official Dinner on October 7th

Transportation and accommodation are not included.


All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.

Academic Ticket - CIRIEC Member outside OECD (early bird price)
$450
Available until Jun 30

The 'early bird' rate is reserved for CIRIEC members and is valid until June 30 at 11:55 pm (Montreal time). After this date, the regular rate of $530 will apply.


The academic ticket includes:

  • Access to Congress sessions
  • Simultaneous interpretation (English, French, and Spanish)
  • Certificate of participation and/or paper presentation (upon request)
  • Welcome cocktail on October 5th
  • Coffee breaks for all three days of the congress
  • Lunch on October 6 and 7
  • Official dinner on October 7

Transportation and accommodation are not included.


The list of OECD member countries is available at the following link: https://www.oecd.org/fr/about/members-partners.html


All prices are in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.

Student Ticket (early bird rate)
$250
Available until Jun 30

The “early bird” rate is open to CIRIEC members only and is valid until June 30th at 11:55 p.m. (Montreal time). After this date, the regular rate of $295 will apply.


This ticket is reserved for students. Please specify the name of your school or university in the registration form.


The student ticket includes:

  • Access to Congress sessions
  • Simultaneous interpretation (English, French, and Spanish)
  • Certificate of participation and/or paper presentation (upon request)
  • Welcome cocktail on October 5th
  • Coffee breaks for all three days of the congress
  • Lunch on October 6th and 7th
  • Official dinner on October 7th

Transportation and accommodation are not included.


All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.

Solidarity Ticket - Speakers and Moderators
$250

The solidarity ticket is reserved for speakers and session moderators, and includes:

  • Access to Congress sessions
  • Simultaneous interpretation (English, French, and Spanish)
  • Certificate of participation and/or paper presentation (upon request)
  • Welcome cocktail on October 5th
  • Coffee breaks for all three days of the congress
  • Lunch on October 6th and 7th
  • Official dinner on October 7th

Transportation and accommodation are not included.


All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.

Accompanying Persons (early bird rate)
$250
Available until Jun 30

The “early bird” rate is valid until June 30th at 11:55 p.m. (Montreal time). After this date, the regular rate of $295 will apply.


This ticket is for the companions of the congress participants and includes:

  • Access to opening and closing sessions of the Congress only
  • Welcome cocktail on October 5th
  • Official dinner on October 7th
  • Activities for accompanying persons (to be confirmed)

Transportation and accommodation are not included.


All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.

Registration for the official dinner on October 7th only
$160

Do not select this ticket if you already have a ticket for the congress. All other tickets already include access to the official dinner.


This ticket is reserved for those who wish to attend the official dinner on October 7th only and does not include access to any other congress activities.

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