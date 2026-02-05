35th International Congress of CIRIEC

The “early bird” rate is open to CIRIEC members only and is valid until June 30th at 11:55 p.m. (Montreal time). After this date, the regular rate of $715 will apply.





The regular ticket includes:

Access to Congress sessions

Simultaneous interpretation (English, French, and Spanish)

Certificate of participation and/or paper presentation (upon request)

Welcome cocktail on October 5th

Coffee breaks for all three days of the congress

Lunch on October 6th and 7th

Official dinner on October 7th

Transportation and accommodation are not included.





All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.