35th International Congress of CIRIEC

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About this event
The regular ticket includes:
Transportation and accommodation are not included.
All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.
The “early bird” rate is open to CIRIEC members only and is valid until June 30th at 11:55 p.m. (Montreal time). After this date, the regular rate of $715 will apply.
The regular ticket includes:
Transportation and accommodation are not included.
All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.
The “early bird” rate is open to CIRIEC members only and is valid until June 30th at 11:55 p.m. (Montreal time). After this date, the regular rate of $650 will apply.
The regular ticket includes:
Transportation and accommodation are not included.
The list of OECD member countries is available at the following link:https://www.oecd.org/en/about/members-partners.html
All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.
The academic ticket includes:
Transportation and accommodation are not included.
All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.
The “early bird” rate is open to CIRIEC members only and is valid until June 30th at 11:55 p.m. (Montreal time). After this date, the regular rate of $530 will apply.
The academic ticket includes:
Transportation and accommodation are not included.
All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.
The 'early bird' rate is reserved for CIRIEC members and is valid until June 30 at 11:55 pm (Montreal time). After this date, the regular rate of $530 will apply.
The academic ticket includes:
Transportation and accommodation are not included.
The list of OECD member countries is available at the following link: https://www.oecd.org/fr/about/members-partners.html
All prices are in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.
The “early bird” rate is open to CIRIEC members only and is valid until June 30th at 11:55 p.m. (Montreal time). After this date, the regular rate of $295 will apply.
This ticket is reserved for students. Please specify the name of your school or university in the registration form.
The student ticket includes:
Transportation and accommodation are not included.
All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.
The solidarity ticket is reserved for speakers and session moderators, and includes:
Transportation and accommodation are not included.
All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.
The “early bird” rate is valid until June 30th at 11:55 p.m. (Montreal time). After this date, the regular rate of $295 will apply.
This ticket is for the companions of the congress participants and includes:
Transportation and accommodation are not included.
All prices are listed in Canadian dollars (CAD) and include all fees.
Do not select this ticket if you already have a ticket for the congress. All other tickets already include access to the official dinner.
This ticket is reserved for those who wish to attend the official dinner on October 7th only and does not include access to any other congress activities.
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