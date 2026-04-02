35th Anniversary Celebration Dinner

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About this event
Includes a table for 8, VIP dinner seating, acknowledgement by the MC, feature on all promotional materials and social media posts as the presenting sponsor(s), featured as a full page ad in the programme, and included on the event slideshow.
Includes 4 tickets, VIP dinner seating, feature on social media, featured as a half page ad in the programme, and included on the event slideshow.
Includes 2 tickets, VIP dinner seating, feature on social media, featured as a quarter page ad in the programme, and included on the event slideshow.
Includes a feature on social media and included on the event slideshow.
Please note the email that you receive is a confirmation of your sponsorship donation. It is not to be considered a ticket to the event. Please purchase a Guest Ticket if you wish to attend the event.
Includes a company/individual name included on the event slideshow.
Please note the email that you receive is a confirmation of your donation. It is not to be considered a ticket to the event. Please purchase a Guest Ticket if you wish to attend the event.
Celebrate The Centre for Dreams’ 35th Anniversary! Enjoy an evening of connection and recognition as we honour our incredible community. The night will feature a delicious buffet-style dinner, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, 50/50 raffle tickets, and meaningful stories shared by members of our Dreams community.
Celebrate The Centre for Dreams’ 35th Anniversary! Enjoy an evening of connection and recognition as we honour our incredible community. The night will feature a delicious buffet-style dinner, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, 50/50 raffle tickets, and meaningful stories shared by members of our Dreams community.
Celebrate The Centre for Dreams’ 35th Anniversary! Enjoy an evening of connection and recognition as we honour our incredible community. The night will feature a delicious buffet-style dinner, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, 50/50 raffle tickets, and meaningful stories shared by members of our Dreams community.
Celebrate The Centre for Dreams’ 35th Anniversary! Enjoy an evening of connection and recognition as we honour our incredible community. The night will feature a delicious buffet-style dinner, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, 50/50 raffle tickets, and meaningful stories shared by members of our Dreams community.
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