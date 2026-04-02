The Centre for Dreams

Hosted by

The Centre for Dreams

About this event

35th Anniversary Celebration Dinner

60 McDowell Gate

Markham, ON L6G 1B5, Canada

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes a table for 8, VIP dinner seating, acknowledgement by the MC, feature on all promotional materials and social media posts as the presenting sponsor(s), featured as a full page ad in the programme, and included on the event slideshow.

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 tickets, VIP dinner seating, feature on social media, featured as a half page ad in the programme, and included on the event slideshow.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets, VIP dinner seating, feature on social media, featured as a quarter page ad in the programme, and included on the event slideshow.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Includes a feature on social media and included on the event slideshow.


Please note the email that you receive is a confirmation of your sponsorship donation. It is not to be considered a ticket to the event. Please purchase a Guest Ticket if you wish to attend the event.

Community Supporter
$500

Includes a company/individual name included on the event slideshow.


Please note the email that you receive is a confirmation of your donation. It is not to be considered a ticket to the event. Please purchase a Guest Ticket if you wish to attend the event.

Early Bird Guest Ticket
$150
Available until Aug 31

Celebrate The Centre for Dreams’ 35th Anniversary! Enjoy an evening of connection and recognition as we honour our incredible community. The night will feature a delicious buffet-style dinner, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, 50/50 raffle tickets, and meaningful stories shared by members of our Dreams community.

Guest Ticket
$175

Celebrate The Centre for Dreams’ 35th Anniversary! Enjoy an evening of connection and recognition as we honour our incredible community. The night will feature a delicious buffet-style dinner, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, 50/50 raffle tickets, and meaningful stories shared by members of our Dreams community.

Early Bird Table of 10
$1,500
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Celebrate The Centre for Dreams’ 35th Anniversary! Enjoy an evening of connection and recognition as we honour our incredible community. The night will feature a delicious buffet-style dinner, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, 50/50 raffle tickets, and meaningful stories shared by members of our Dreams community.

Table of 10
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Celebrate The Centre for Dreams’ 35th Anniversary! Enjoy an evening of connection and recognition as we honour our incredible community. The night will feature a delicious buffet-style dinner, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, 50/50 raffle tickets, and meaningful stories shared by members of our Dreams community.

Add a donation for The Centre for Dreams

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