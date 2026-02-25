35th Anniversary Gala Dinner

About this event
*This ticket includes admission to the event, with a portion of the purchase eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
It also provides access to the full evening program, featuring live performances, inspiring speeches, and a delicious dinner.
*This ticket does not include admission to the event, and the full amount is eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
Sponsor a community member’s attendance at the Gala and help make the evening more accessible. Your contribution supports the participation of a refugee, migrant worker, or precarious migrant.
*This ticket includes admission to the event, with a portion of the purchase eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
Host a table for 8 and celebrate the evening with friends, family, or colleagues. Includes personalized table signage, name listing in the Gala program, and recognition on the event webpage. Perfect for families, friend groups, professionals, and board members who want to celebrate together while supporting the Centre.
*This ticket includes admission to the event, with a portion of the purchase eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
Sponsor a community table (8 guests) plus 2 tickets for you and a guest. A meaningful way to support community participation and help make the evening more inclusive.
$
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