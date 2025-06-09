Out Loud Creative | Créativité à tue tête

Out Loud Creative | Créativité à tue tête

About this event

360° Creative Oasis Lab

95 Clegg St

Ottawa, ON K1S 1C5, Canada

$75 - Adult
$75
Full admission for adult guests (ages 18+) includes: Caribbean-inspired aromatherapy + sensory wellness workshop Guided expressive art therapy session (supplies included) Delicious brunch & refreshments Take-home wellness gift Networking opportunities with wellness lovers Access to on-site vendor with local women entrepreneurs area
$65 - Student
$65
Caribbean-inspired aromatherapy + sensory wellness workshop Guided expressive art therapy session (supplies included) Brunch & refreshments Take-home wellness gift Access to community networking and vendor market
$65 - Kid (ages 0–14)
$65
Child admission for ages 0–15 includes on-site professional childcare service for the full duration of the event Please note: Parents must remain on-site during the retreat
$50 - Vendor Tabling (woman-led)
$50
Vendor space for woman-led businesses includes: One 5-ft table + two chairs Featured listing in our event vendor catalogue Direct engagement with attendees Opportunity to network with fellow creatives and wellness leaders, (supplies included/entry included to participate)
