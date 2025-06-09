360° Creative Oasis Lab

Full admission for adult guests (ages 18+) includes:
Caribbean-inspired aromatherapy + sensory wellness workshop
Guided expressive art therapy session (supplies included)
Delicious brunch & refreshments
Take-home wellness gift
Networking opportunities with wellness lovers
Access to on-site vendor with local women entrepreneurs area
$65 - Student
$65
$65 - Kid (ages 0–14)
$65
Child admission for ages 0–15 includes on-site professional childcare service for the full duration of the event
Please note: Parents must remain on-site during the retreat
$50 - Vendor Tabling (woman-led)
$50
Vendor space for woman-led businesses includes:
One 5-ft table + two chairs
Featured listing in our event vendor catalogue
Direct engagement with attendees
Opportunity to network with fellow creatives and wellness leaders, (supplies included/entry included to participate)
