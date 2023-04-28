Logo
Stanley Park Ecology Society
Fresh Air Friday (April 28, 2023)

712 Lost Lagoon Path, Vancouver, BC V6G 2S1, Canada

Photo: Justine Kaseman


IN-PERSON PROGRAM 

 

Come outside and smell that fresh spring air! Join SPES Education Manager Tamara Litke and enjoy the signs of spring. From the first flowering Oregon grape to the fluttering of migrating songbirds, enjoy a casual exploration in nature. Being outside in nature is good for us, so start your weekend off right! 

 

PROGRAM DETAILS      

     

Accessibility notes: This program requires moving at a moderate pace with moderate inclines on some uneven surfaces around Lost Lagoon (such as gravel and pavement) for up to 1.5 hours. If you have any questions about accessibility, please email Anna at [email protected]     

     

This program will meet at the Nature House on Lost Lagoon (located near the intersection of Alberni and Chilco Street, underneath the viewing platform) and proceed to Cathedral Trail. Please arrive 10 minutes early to complete a health check.   (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)    



Terms and conditions   

       

(1) Registration required - NO DROP-INS ARE ALLOWED.  Fees for this program are based on a sliding scale - you choose what you pay!     

       

(2) Weather dependent - Please check your email 12 hours before the program date and time to confirm it has not been cancelled due to inclement weather such as high winds, heavy rain, or extreme heat.     

           

(3) Program Availability - Program full or you cannot attend this day or time?   Sign up here to be notified when the program runs in the future.    

     

(4) Cancellation policy – We refund cancellations due to illness to keep everyone healthy, but the number of recent cancellations is impacting our capacity to run these programs. If you must cancel, please let us know if you need a refund or if you are able to help us offer affordable programs for the public by donating your registration fee. (This is one way we can all subsidize programs in this changing economic climate and ensure these programs are available on a sliding scale.)         

     

We gratefully acknowledge that the land on which we gather and help steward is the unceded and traditional territories of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) Nation, and Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nation. Since time immemorial, Coast Salish peoples have lived reciprocally with the land, harvesting and cultivating foods and medicines and practicing ceremony. The abundance of these lands and waters, which enables us to live, work, and play here today, is a result of the past and on-going stewardship and advocacy of the Coast Salish peoples.   

 

