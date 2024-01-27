Forest Family Storytime and Worry Doll Workshop (January 27th, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm)

Photo: Little Sap by Jan Hughes





IN-PERSON PROGRAM

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of storytelling and creativity at our Storytime and Worry Doll workshop! Join SPES Educator Vikki Deo at 10:30 am as they captivate young minds with the magical tale of "Little Sap: The Magical Story of a Forest Family," a delightful children's book penned by Jan Hughes. Following the storytelling, from 11:00 am to 3:30 pm, Vikki will guide you through a drop-in workshop where you can craft your very own worry doll using eco-friendly materials.

This is an unmissable, free family event that promises a blend of imagination, education, and hands-on fun. Don't let this opportunity pass by—come join us!

PROGRAM DETAILS

This is a free event, but registration is required

This program will meet at the Nature House on Lost Lagoon (located near the intersection of Alberni and Chilco Street, underneath the viewing platform) Please arrive 5 minutes early to sign in.