Musical yoga on the beach - July 6

249 Chem. du Golf E, Saint-Charles-Borromée, QC J6E 8L1, Canada

Practice yoga on the beach, lulled by the spellbinding melodies of the sitar, in the heart of the Lanaudière countryside. An immersive experience where the sound of water and breeze mingle with the gentle notes, inviting you to relax and connect with yourself.

With Uwe Neumann, sitar and Frédérique Dontigny, yoga teacher


Bosco Beach               

Saturday, July 6, 2023, 8 a.m.    


Duration of yoga session: 1 hour

Free admission 

Presented by Joliette halte culturelle, in collaboration with the city of Saint-Charles-Borromée

 

