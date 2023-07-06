Musical yoga on the beach - July 6

Practice yoga on the beach, lulled by the spellbinding melodies of the sitar, in the heart of the Lanaudière countryside. An immersive experience where the sound of water and breeze mingle with the gentle notes, inviting you to relax and connect with yourself.

With Uwe Neumann, sitar and Frédérique Dontigny, yoga teacher





Bosco Beach

Saturday, July 6, 2023, 8 a.m.





Duration of yoga session: 1 hour

Free admission

Presented by Joliette halte culturelle, in collaboration with the city of Saint-Charles-Borromée