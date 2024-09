Join us at Arlington Beach Camp for our spring Kids Club! Kids from ages 5-14 are welcome to register. Over the five week session we will be participating in a variety of activities such as: high ropes, wall climbing, arts & crafts, archery, sports, and canoeing.





Kids Club: Fall Dates:

Monday, May 6th, 6:00-7:30pm

Monday, May 13th, 6:00-7:30pm

Monday, May 27th, 6:00-7:30pm

Monday, June 3rd, 6:00-7:30pm

Monday, June 10th, 6:00-7:30pm





Cost:

$80 for 5 week session