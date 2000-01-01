Warblers of Spring (April 6, 9:30 - 11:00 am)

Photo: Kris Cu





IN-PERSON PROGRAM No adventure through the forest would be complete without the sounds of songbirds and the flashes of colour they so commonly display. These avian signifiers of spring, including the diverse warblers, are small, fast, and very vocal! Join biologist Kris Cu on a relaxed birding outing through the trails of Stanley Park to learn more about the songbirds that are starting to return for the breeding season – no birding experience necessary!

PROGRAM DETAILS Accessibility notes: This program requires moving at a moderate pace with moderate inclines on some uneven surfaces, on sidewalks and paths. If you have any questions or input about accessibility, please email [email protected] This program will meet at the Nature House on Lost Lagoon (located near the intersection of Alberni and Chilco Street, underneath the viewing platform). Please arrive 5 minutes early to sign in. (1) (2) (3) (4)







Terms and Conditions

(1) Registration required - NO DROP-INS ARE ALLOWED. Fees for this program are based on a sliding scale – you choose what you pay!

(2) Weather dependent - Please check your email 12 hours before the program date and time to confirm it has not been cancelled due to inclement weather such as high winds, heavy rain, or extreme heat.

(3) Program Availability – Program full or you cannot attend this day or time? Sign up here to be notified when the program runs in the future.

(4) Cancellation policy – We refund cancellations due to illness to keep everyone healthy, but the number of recent cancellations is impacting our capacity to run these programs. If you must cancel, please let us know if you need a refund or if you are able to help us offer affordable programs for the public by donating your registration fee. (This is one way we can all subsidize programs in this changing economic climate and ensure these programs are available on a sliding scale.)

We gratefully acknowledge that the land on which we gather and help steward is the unceded and traditional territories of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) Nation, and Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nation. Since time immemorial, Coast Salish peoples have lived reciprocally with the land, harvesting and cultivating foods and medicines and practicing ceremony. The abundance of these lands and waters, which enables us to live, work, and play here today, is a result of the past and on-going stewardship and advocacy of the Coast Salish peoples.