SHED | knowing each other as different and the same // Pam Tzeng (Mohkínstsis) POD 2 July 15 at Left of Main

This ticketing page is for the 2 pm Pod 2 only, on Friday, July 15, 2022.





Pod 1 | Duet portrait of Pam Tzeng and FOONYAP

Pod 2 | Solo portraits of Cindy Ansah and Mpoe Mogale

Pod 3 | Solo portraits of Cory Beaver, Alèn Martel and Kara Bullock









Please reserve your seat for each pod separately. The SHED experience includes 3 x 1-hour 'pods' at 12 pm, 2 pm and 4 pm. We highly recommend attending all three shows and enjoying the family-owned businesses, boutiques, cafes and street art of historic Chinatown in between.





𝙎𝙃𝙀𝘿 is a multi-sensory performance. It is brightly lit by yellow monochromatic sodium light fixtures. Sunglasses and earplugs will be available for those sensitive to sight and hearing.





Tickets are offered on a sliding scale. We are committed to providing as affordable and accessible presentations as possible. We kindly ask that if you are able to pay a little more, please do so. We greatly appreciate it! If this interface is a barrier for you, please write to us at [email protected] and we will reserve a spot on your behalf.





Limited door sales. Advanced registration is highly recommended.





All proceeds go to the artists.





Refreshments are available onsite.





Door and bar sales are tap only . No cash.













CREDITS





Ideation and Choreography

Pam Tzeng





Portraits created for and with performers

Sodium Light Design

Nicolas Brunet-Beaulieu





Lighting Design and Technical Direction

Jonathan Kim





Costume Design Collaboration

Pam Tzeng

Alison Yanota





Sound Design

FOONYAP

Jiajia Li

NUM (Milad Bagheri Torbehbar and Maryam Sirvan)

Darren Young





Music Mastering

Krzysztof Sujata





Poetic Invocations

Jordan Baylon





Made possible with the support of

Canada Council for the Arts

Calgary Animated Objects Society

Calgary Arts Development

Alberta Foundation for the Arts





Dancers’ Studio West Artist in Residence Program (2019-2022)

The New Gallery 2022 Main Space Program





Mile Zero Dance 2022 Dance Crush Series

Plastic Orchid Factory 2022 adaptive series

















Please note Left of Main is an inclusive, scent-reduced space. No animals, with the exception of guide dogs, are permitted. The space is regretfully only accessible by stairs. Please get in touch at [email protected] if you require assistance.





We look forward to welcoming you at the show! :)





plasticorchidfactory.ca

plastic orchid factory and Left of Main are located in the heart of Historic Chinatown on the unceded, ancestral and traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlil̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) people. As artists that live, work and play on these lands, we strive to be allies with, to learn from and to acknowledge the rights of Indigenous Peoples.



