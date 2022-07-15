SHED | knowing each other as different and the same // Pam Tzeng (Mohkínstsis) POD 2 July 15 at Left of Main

This ticketing page is for the 2 pm Pod 2 only, on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Pod 1 | Duet portrait of Pam Tzeng and FOONYAP
Pod 2 | Solo portraits of Cindy Ansah and Mpoe Mogale
Pod 3 | Solo portraits of Cory Beaver, Alèn Martel and Kara Bullock
Please reserve your seat for each pod separately. The SHED experience includes 3 x 1-hour 'pods' at 12 pm, 2 pm and 4 pm. We highly recommend attending all three shows and enjoying the family-owned businesses, boutiques, cafes and street art of historic Chinatown in between.
𝙎𝙃𝙀𝘿 is a multi-sensory performance. It is brightly lit by yellow monochromatic sodium light fixtures. Sunglasses and earplugs will be available for those sensitive to sight and hearing.
Tickets are offered on a sliding scale. We are committed to providing as affordable and accessible presentations as possible. We kindly ask that if you are able to pay a little more, please do so. We greatly appreciate it! If this interface is a barrier for you, please write to us at [email protected] and we will reserve a spot on your behalf.
Limited door sales. Advanced registration is highly recommended.
All proceeds go to the artists.
Refreshments are available onsite.
Door and bar sales are tap only. No cash.
CREDITS
Ideation and Choreography
Pam Tzeng
Portraits created for and with performers
Sodium Light Design
Nicolas Brunet-Beaulieu
Lighting Design and Technical Direction
Jonathan Kim
Costume Design Collaboration
Pam Tzeng
Alison Yanota
Sound Design
FOONYAP
Jiajia Li
NUM (Milad Bagheri Torbehbar and Maryam Sirvan)
Darren Young
Music Mastering
Krzysztof Sujata
Poetic Invocations
Jordan Baylon
Made possible with the support of
Canada Council for the Arts
Calgary Animated Objects Society
Calgary Arts Development
Alberta Foundation for the Arts
Dancers’ Studio West Artist in Residence Program (2019-2022)
The New Gallery 2022 Main Space Program
Mile Zero Dance 2022 Dance Crush Series
Plastic Orchid Factory 2022 adaptive series
Please note Left of Main is an inclusive, scent-reduced space. No animals, with the exception of guide dogs, are permitted. The space is regretfully only accessible by stairs. Please get in touch at [email protected] if you require assistance.
We look forward to welcoming you at the show! :)
plasticorchidfactory.ca
plastic orchid factory and Left of Main are located in the heart of Historic Chinatown on the unceded, ancestral and traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlil̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) people. As artists that live, work and play on these lands, we strive to be allies with, to learn from and to acknowledge the rights of Indigenous Peoples.