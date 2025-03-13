37th Annual Youth Unlimited Edmonton Charity Golf Challenge

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About this event
Includes one round, a golf cart, a hot breakfast, and a premium dinner. If you are paying for other golfers, you can list them below. If you are unsure of who will be joining you, please have them register individually online and use the Prepaid Golfer Registration, and they won't be charged for their golf.
This ticket is to be used for free golfers on a corporate sponsorship or those who have already had their registration paid by someone on their team, and have not been registered yet. Includes one round, a golf cart, a hot breakfast, great on-course grilled snacks, and a premium dinner.
If the tournament is full, please add your name to the waiting list. We do have the potential of using a 3rd Nine Hole Course at the Quarry if we reach a minimum of 180 golfers. We will be in touch with you if spots open up either through cancellation or opening a 3rd Nine. Thanks for your patience!
Your Company Logo prominently included as part of the official tournament logo and featured on every single piece of tournament signage and promotion. Your company will be publicly acknowledged during the program. Your company name, logo, and link on our website for one year.
Social media promotion before and after the event. Logo and name on event emails. Right to promote or display company products or services throughout the event, inside and/or outside the banquet room. Complimentary Golf/Dinner for FOUR (8) Representatives- Value of $2000. To register your team, please have each golfer complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.
Exclusive banner with company logo at registration and an opportunity to be at registration to meet guests. Your company will be acknowledged by youth as they welcome golfers personally. Your company name, logo, and link on our website. Social media promotion before, at the beginning of the event (as a welcome from your company), and after the event. Logo and name on event emails. Shared banquet room slideshow promotion during breakfast. Public acknowledgment during the program. Public acknowledgment on Sponsorship Big Board. Complimentary Golf/Dinner for FOUR (4) Representatives- Value of $1000. This comes with 4 complimentary golfer registrations. To register your team, please have each golfer complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.
Exclusive hole signage. Your company name, logo, and link on our website. Social media promotion before and after the event. Logo and name on one event email. Shared banquet room slideshow promotion. Public acknowledgement during the program. Public acknowledgement on Sponsorship Big Board. Complimentary Golf/Dinner for FOUR (4) Representatives- Value of $1000. To register your team, please have each golfer complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.
Exclusive banner with company logo at the putting or chipping green. Your company name, logo, and link on our website. Social media promotion before and after the event. Shared banquet room slideshow promotion. Public acknowledgement during the program. Public acknowledgement on Sponsorship Big Board. Complimentary Golf/Dinner for FOUR (4) Representatives- Value of $1000. To register your team, please have each golfer complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.
Exclusive hole signage (one for sand and one for water). Your company name, logo, and link on our website. Social media promotion before and after the event. Logo and name on event emails. Shared banquet room slideshow promotion. Public acknowledgement during the program. Public acknowledgement on Sponsorship Big Board. Complimentary Golf/Dinner for TWO (2) Representatives- Value of $500. 2 Sponsorships Available. To register as a golfer, please have each golfer complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.
1/2 shared hole signage. Your company name and logo on our website. Social media promotion before the event. Logo and name on one event email. Shared banquet room slideshow promotion. Public acknowledgement on Sponsorship Big Board. Complimentary Golf/Dinner for TWO (2) Representatives- Value of $500. To register as a golfer, please have each golfer complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.
Exclusive recognition with the raffle being named after your company. Your company name and logo on our website. Social media promotion before the event. Logo and name on one event email. Shared banquet room slideshow promotion. Table signage with your company name and logo. Public acknowledgement on Sponsorship Big Board. Complimentary Golf/Dinner for ONE (1)
Representative- Value of $250. To register as a golfer, please complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.
Exclusive hole signage at the Hole-In-One. Your company name on our website. Social media promotion before the event. Logo and name on one event email. Shared banquet room slideshow promotion. Public acknowledgement on Sponsorship Big Board. Complimentary Golf/Dinner for ONE (1) Representative- Value of $250. To register as a golfer, please complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.
Signage recognizing your company as the beverage sponsor.
Your company name on our website.
Social media promotion before the event.
Logo and name on one event email.
Shared banquet room slideshow promotion.
Public acknowledgement on Sponsorship Big Board.
Complimentary Golf/Dinner for ONE (1) Representative- Value of $250.
Signage and slides recognizing your company as the dinner sponsor. Your company name on our website. Social media promotion before the event. Logo and name on one event email. Shared banquet room slideshow promotion. Public acknowledgement on Sponsorship Big Board. Complimentary Golf/Dinner for ONE (1)
Representative- Value of $250. To register as a golfer, please complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.
This includes 1 golfer and 1/4 share hole sponsor, along with social media acknowledgements before and after the tournament, as well as an annual website acknowledgement. To register as a golfer, please have each golfer complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.
Signage and slides recognizing your company as the breakfast sponsor in the morning. Your company name on our website. Social media promotion before the event. Logo and name on one event email. Shared banquet room slideshow promotion. Public acknowledgement on Sponsorship Big Board. Complimentary Golf/Dinner for ONE (1) Representative- Value of $250. To register as a golfer, please complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.
Signage and slides recognizing your company as the Mulligan sponsor. Your company name on our website. Social media promotion before the event. Logo and name on one event email. Shared banquet room slideshow promotion. Public acknowledgement on Sponsorship Big Board. Complimentary Golf/Dinner for ONE (1)
Representative- Value of $250. To register as a golfer, please complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.
Snack bag branded to your company. Your company name on our website. Social media promotion before the event. Logo and name on one event email. Shared banquet room slideshow promotion. Public acknowledgement on Sponsorship Big Board. Complimentary Golf/Dinner for ONE (1) Representative- Value of $250. To register as a golfer, please complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.
Signage and slides recognizing your company as the program sponsor. Your company name on our website. Social media promotion before the event. Logo and name on one event email. Shared banquet room slideshow promotion. Public acknowledgement on Sponsorship Big Board. Complimentary Golf/Dinner for ONE (1)
Representative- Value of $250. To register as a golfer, please complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.
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