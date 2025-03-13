37th Annual Youth Unlimited Edmonton Charity Golf Challenge

Exclusive banner with company logo at registration and an opportunity to be at registration to meet guests. Your company will be acknowledged by youth as they welcome golfers personally. Your company name, logo, and link on our website. Social media promotion before, at the beginning of the event (as a welcome from your company), and after the event. Logo and name on event emails. Shared banquet room slideshow promotion during breakfast. Public acknowledgment during the program. Public acknowledgment on Sponsorship Big Board. Complimentary Golf/Dinner for FOUR (4) Representatives- Value of $1000. This comes with 4 complimentary golfer registrations. To register your team, please have each golfer complete the online registration and select the "Golfer Registration - Sponsorship / Prepaid" ticket.