2023 Season of Unusual Encounters - Concert Tickets

Welcome to Season of Unusual Encounters, the 6th season of Chamber Orchestra of Edmonton. We are delighted to present you with an exciting season!





We have three concerts for you.

Legends: January 15, 2023

Haydn - Serenade for strings op.3 no.5

Vasks - Viola concerto

Enescu - Légende for trumpet

Honegger - Symphony No.2

CLAYTON LEUNG -viola

ALVIN LOWREY-trumpet

Wanderlust: April 23, 2023

Stravinsky - Concerto for strings

Mendelssohn - Violin concerto in d-minor

Bartok - Divertimento

EHREN MOSER - violin

Reedy Good Company: June 25, 2023

Beethoven - Große Fuge

Du Puy - Concerto for bassoon

Li - New Commission

Mozart - Divertimento KV 251

BIANCA CHAMBUL - bassoon





You will not want to miss the wonderful musicians of Chamber Orchestra of Edmonton showcasing an exciting repertoire from all over the world.





Concert Venue - St. Andrew's United Church, 9915 148 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5N 3G1, Canada

Concert Time 3:00 PM