2023 Season of Unusual Encounters - Concert Tickets

Welcome to Season of Unusual Encounters, the 6th season of Chamber Orchestra of Edmonton. We are delighted to present you with an exciting season!
We have three concerts for you.
Legends: January 15, 2023
Haydn - Serenade for strings op.3 no.5
Vasks - Viola concerto
Enescu - Légende for trumpet
Honegger - Symphony No.2
CLAYTON LEUNG -viola
ALVIN LOWREY-trumpet
Wanderlust: April 23, 2023
Stravinsky - Concerto for strings
Mendelssohn - Violin concerto in d-minor
Bartok - Divertimento
EHREN MOSER - violin
Reedy Good Company: June 25, 2023
Beethoven - Große Fuge
Du Puy - Concerto for bassoon
Li - New Commission
Mozart - Divertimento KV 251
BIANCA CHAMBUL - bassoon
You will not want to miss the wonderful musicians of Chamber Orchestra of Edmonton showcasing an exciting repertoire from all over the world.
Concert Venue - St. Andrew's United Church, 9915 148 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5N 3G1, Canada
Concert Time 3:00 PM