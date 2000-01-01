Birds of a Feather: Winter Waterfowl

Photo: Don Enright

IN-PERSON WALK

No need to wake up at the quack of dawn to see some fantastic waterfowl in winter! Join photographer and bird enthusiast Frank Lin for the November edition of our birdwatching hit, Birds of a Feather. Take a relaxing and informative walk to learn about the diverse world of webbed feet, weary winged migrations, and more waddling wackiness!

This program will follow approved COVID protocols, and attendees must respect these protocols to participate in the program. All participants must pre-register – NO DROP-INS ALLOWED. To make everyone comfortable, we will encourage distancing and will be keeping numbers low to accommodate this.

This program will meet at the Nature House on Lost Lagoon (located underneath the Lost Lagoon viewing platform near the intersection of Alberni and Chilco Streets). Please try to arrive at least 15 minutes in advance of the program.

*By reserving a ticket, you are confirming you have read, understood, and agree to follow all COVID-19 protocols found here . Participants must include a telephone number and email address for contact tracing.

***This program is weather dependent. Please check your email 12 hours before the program date/time to confirm it has not been cancelled due to inclement weather such as high winds, heavy rain or extreme heat.





*****Cancellation policy – We are aiming to be accommodating for refunds due to sickness to keep everyone healthy, but the number of recent cancellations is impacting our capacity to run these programs. If you must cancel, please let us know if you need a refund or if you are able to help us offer affordable programs for the public (we will continue to seek ways of subsidizing programs in this changing economic climate as well!)