Wine & Dine 4 Equine

We are hosting a Bud, Spud & Steak event to support the animals in the care of The Barefoot Ranch on April 13, 2024. Your ticket includes a 5 oz Black Angus Steak, your choice of potato and coleslaw, as well as a domestic beer or shot. We will have a silent auction and 50/50 draw that night as well. Please join us for an evening of fun!





The event is being held at Boogie's Diner 1155 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S4, Canada

7:00 pm - 10:00 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2024