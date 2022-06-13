Rentals - Chalet Au Boisé

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In case of cancellation less than 20 days before the rental date, we reserve the right to keep this deposit, as stipulated in the Chalet Au Boisé rental contract.
2-night package. The amount includes a cleaning fee of $50.
7-night package. The amount includes a cleaning fee of $50.
2-night package. Reserved for resident members of the Lakeside Association of Lac Rond. The amount includes a cleaning fee of $50.
7-night package. Reserved for resident members of the Lakeside Association of Lac Rond. The amount includes a cleaning fee of $50.
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