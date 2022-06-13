Association riveraine du Lac Rond-Peach

Offered by

Association riveraine du Lac Rond-Peach

About this shop

Rentals - Chalet Au Boisé

Deposit for Reservation
$200

In case of cancellation less than 20 days before the rental date, we reserve the right to keep this deposit, as stipulated in the Chalet Au Boisé rental contract.

Weekend Package
$550

2-night package. The amount includes a cleaning fee of $50.

Full Week Package
$950

7-night package. The amount includes a cleaning fee of $50.

Reduced Package | Weekend (members only)
$400

2-night package. Reserved for resident members of the Lakeside Association of Lac Rond. The amount includes a cleaning fee of $50.

Reduced Package | Full Week (members only)
$750

7-night package. Reserved for resident members of the Lakeside Association of Lac Rond. The amount includes a cleaning fee of $50.

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