Get Lucky Art Show 2024

We're excited to invite you to Get Lucky Art Show, a community event celebrating the Lunar New Year. We will have 300+ works of art on display by 88+ Vancouver-based artists. We can't wait to bring together everyday art and culture enthusiasts for a truly unique, family-friendly show. Admission will be accessible to all (free/by donation.)

This event is a collaboration between District Local and One More Life Gallery.





SHOW FEATURES

88+ local artists

300+ pieces of original lucky red envelope artwork for sale, priced from $38

Lucky prize draw and silent auction (hotels, restaurants, cafes, services, and more!)

Dumpling bar by Dicky's Dumps

IMPORTANT INFO



The entrance is on East Cordova Street. Security is at the door and will be buzzing in attendees.

The annual Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade is on Sunday, February 11, so please note that it will be very busy in Chinatown with road closures. Plan your route and trip time accordingly.



How to get here:

By transit - Cordova has a bus stop (#50425) right outside the building entrance.

By bike - Take your bike inside - we have bike racks indoors to keep it safe.

By Lyft/Uber/ride-share - Entrance is on Cordova.

By car - Street parking is limited (3 hours if you find a spot) or a nearby parkade .







❤️ This year, we will be donating to two organizations that provide meaningful service to our communities: the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, which supports marginalized women in Chinatown/DTES with essential services and programs, and the Vancouver Public Library Foundation, which provides a wide breadth of creative resources and an essential third place to us and so many, through childhood and beyond.



