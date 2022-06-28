Project Kindness 'Bad and Boozy' Raffle

The ‘Bad and Boozy’ Raffle is Here!!!





As a way of kick starting the festivities for Project Kindness and flexing your competitive muscles, we have a raffle coming up. June 28, 2022, to be exact. The Bad and Boozy Raffle will be filled with alcoholic delights for your personal consumption. So how does one get in on the action? Very simple! You buy either one ticket at $5 or increase your chances and get 5 tickets for $20. All proceeds will go to research for children with rare cancerous brain tumours.





Here is a look at the goodies that you can win!! And this lovely package is worth $300.













Don’t let your colleague walk away with what could be yours. Buy your raffle tickets today and get your summer started.

To those who have signed-up and are already busy fundraising, thank you so much. Project Kindness will be a success because it is supported by an amazing group of individuals at CMLS.

With kindness,

Spencer, Elena, Ilham, Antonia, Necole, Zaheen and Jen

The Project Kindness Team









Here is the list of bottles that you will win:





Red Wine:

Tatone 2017 Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (Italy) Rioja Vega 2017 Crianza (Spain) Chateau Teyssier 2019 Montagne Saint-Emilion (France) Two Hands Angels’ Share 2020 Shiraz (Australia) Kim Crawford 2020 Pinot Noir (New Zealand) Porcupine Ridge 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon (South Africa) Bar Dog (2019) Cabernet Sauvignon (California)

White Wine:

Stoneleigh Latitude 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand) Mission Hill Reserve 2020 Chardonnay (BC) San Benedetto Lugana 2020 (Italy) Conundrum 2020 (California)

Spirits:

Dillon’s Rose Gin (Guelph, Ontario) Jameson Irish Whiskey (Ireland) Jumping Goat Cold Brewed Coffee Liqueur (New Zealand)

Bubbly:

Santa Margherita Prosecco (Italy)

Beer:

Bud Light (8) Michelob Ultra (3) Gutenberg Blonde (1)







