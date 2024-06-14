Techaide is excited to invite you to a friendly beach volleyball tournament on June 14th at Plage Celtique.

Following the success of the first two editions of the tournament last summer, we’re now ready to welcome even more teams and to double the fun! We're looking forward to reconnect with Montreal’s Tech industry and raise money for a good cause while having some good time.





All proceeds from the tournament will go to the Techaide initiative to give back to Centraide of Greater Montreal, in support of the 350 local agencies that fight poverty and social exclusion every day.

All donations of $20 or more are eligible for a tax receipt. This receipt will be issued in the name of the person or company that registered the donation. Registration No.: 11884 2517 RR0001.