Okanagan Wine Festivals Society's Legacy Fund Online Auction

Private wine tasting up to 6 guests Take a journey through Okanagan wine country without leaving your home. A private wine tasting is a great way to celebrate a major milestone or enjoy a night in with friends. Our wine experts will come to your home or workplace to host a one-of-a-kind experience. Value: $400.00

Private wine tasting up to 6 guests Take a journey through Okanagan wine country without leaving your home. A private wine tasting is a great way to celebrate a major milestone or enjoy a night in with friends. Our wine experts will come to your home or workplace to host a one-of-a-kind experience. Value: $400.00

More details...