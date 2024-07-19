Okanagan Wine Festivals Society's Legacy Fund Online Auction
Quails' Gate Dinner in the Vineyard for Two
$250
Starting bid
DINNER IN THE VINEYARD
Our most immersive outdoor dining experience. Sit amongst the vines and indulge in a delectable four-course dinner expertly prepared by our culinary team, paired perfectly with a selection of award-winning Quails’ Gate wines.
Wednesday, August 21 beginning at 7:00 pm
Valued at $500.00
Romantic One Night stay with Brunch for 2
$275
Starting bid
Stay at the famous Eldorado Resort in Kelowna. Your stay includes a deluxe room with their delicious brunch for 2.
Estimated value is $500.00
Pacific Coastal Return Airfare Comox to Kelowna for TWO
$400
Starting bid
ROUND TRIP FOR TWO (2) TRAVELLERS Travel valid between these points: Kelowna (YLW) and Comox (YQQ) Estimated Value: approximately $1,333.60 CAD tax, fees and surcharges included* TERMS & CONDITIONS • This voucher must be booked and travel completed by March 31, 2026
Estimated value: $1334.00
Gone West Wine Club Private Wine Tasting at Home
$150
Starting bid
Private wine tasting up to 6 guests
Take a journey through Okanagan wine country without leaving your home. A private wine tasting is a great way to celebrate a major milestone or enjoy a night in with friends. Our wine experts will come to your home or workplace to host a one-of-a-kind experience.
Value: $400.00
You had me at Merlot- 6 pack
$170
Starting bid
You had me at Merlot! 6 pack
2021 Ex Nihilo Vineyards Merlot
2020 Nk' Mip Cellars Winery Qwam Qwmt Merlot
2021 Chronos Merlot
2022 Nighthawk Vineyards Merlot
2021 Wesbert Winery Merlot
2020 Wild Goose Winery Merlot
Retail Value:$239.00
Heartbreaker's Collection- Pinot Noir- 6 Pack
$130
Starting bid
Six pack includes: 2022 Tightrope Winery Pinot Noir
2019 Noble Ridge Vineyard and Winery "The Pink One" Traditional Sparkling
2021 Stoneboat Vineyards Pinot Noir
2022 The View Winery Pinot Noir
2022 Arrowleaf Winery Pinot Noir
2022 ENRICO WINERY Rose Red Dragon
Retail Value: $184.00
International Love- Noteworthy Varietals- 6 Pack
$170
Starting bid
Your 6 pack includes: 2023 Terravista Vineyards Albarino
2019 Blue Grouse Estate Winery Traditional Sparkling 50% Müller-Thurgau
2022 Bonamici Cellars Barbera
2022 Noble Ridge Vineyard and Winery King's Ransom Touriga Nacional
2021 Stag's Hollow Winery Tempranillo
2022 Evolve Cellars Grenache
Retail Value: $241.00
Heavy Hitters- The Collector's Line Up- 6 Pack
$285
Starting bid
Your 6 pack includes: 2019 Nk'Mip Cellars Winery Mer'r'iym Red Meritage 42% Cabernet Sauvignon
2017 Summerhill Pyramid Winery Organic Spadefoot Toad Syrah
2022 JoieFarm Winery Secrest Mountain Pinot Noir
2019 Church & State Wines Coyote Bowl Malbec
2020 Kismet Estate Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve
2020 Black Swift Vineyards Hans Estate Cabernet Franc
Retail Value: $406
Your 6 pack includes: 2023 River Stone Estate Winery Cabernet Franc Rosé
2023 Monte Creek Winery Living Land Rosé
2023 The View Winery Elements Pinotage Rosé
2022 Vasanti Estate Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé 2023 2023 Lakeboat Vineyard and Winery Rosé
2023 Valley Commons Rosé Frizzante
Reatil Value $149.00
Blend a Little, Blend a Lot - White-6 Pack
$100
Starting bid
Your 6 pack includes: 2022 Bonamici Cellars Insieme - La Famiglia Collection
2023 Gehringer Brothers Estate Winery Desert Sun
2023 Three Sisters WInery Bench White
2023 Skimmerhorn Winery and Vineyard Balancing Rock
2022 Cannon Estate Winery Pondere
2021 Red Rooster Winery Pinot 3
Retail Value: $143.00
