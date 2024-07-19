Hosted by

Okanagan Wine Festivals Society's Legacy Fund Online Auction

Quails' Gate Dinner in the Vineyard for Two item
Quails' Gate Dinner in the Vineyard for Two
$250

Starting bid

DINNER IN THE VINEYARD Our most immersive outdoor dining experience. Sit amongst the vines and indulge in a delectable four-course dinner expertly prepared by our culinary team, paired perfectly with a selection of award-winning Quails’ Gate wines. Wednesday, August 21 beginning at 7:00 pm Valued at $500.00
Romantic One Night stay with Brunch for 2 item
Romantic One Night stay with Brunch for 2
$275

Starting bid

Stay at the famous Eldorado Resort in Kelowna. Your stay includes a deluxe room with their delicious brunch for 2. Estimated value is $500.00
Pacific Coastal Return Airfare Comox to Kelowna for TWO item
Pacific Coastal Return Airfare Comox to Kelowna for TWO
$400

Starting bid

ROUND TRIP FOR TWO (2) TRAVELLERS Travel valid between these points: Kelowna (YLW) and Comox (YQQ) Estimated Value: approximately $1,333.60 CAD tax, fees and surcharges included* TERMS & CONDITIONS • This voucher must be booked and travel completed by March 31, 2026 Estimated value: $1334.00
Gone West Wine Club Private Wine Tasting at Home item
Gone West Wine Club Private Wine Tasting at Home
$150

Starting bid

Private wine tasting up to 6 guests Take a journey through Okanagan wine country without leaving your home. A private wine tasting is a great way to celebrate a major milestone or enjoy a night in with friends. Our wine experts will come to your home or workplace to host a one-of-a-kind experience. Value: $400.00
You had me at Merlot- 6 pack item
You had me at Merlot- 6 pack
$170

Starting bid

You had me at Merlot! 6 pack 2021 Ex Nihilo Vineyards Merlot 2020 Nk' Mip Cellars Winery Qwam Qwmt Merlot 2021 Chronos Merlot 2022 Nighthawk Vineyards Merlot 2021 Wesbert Winery Merlot 2020 Wild Goose Winery Merlot Retail Value:$239.00
Heartbreaker's Collection- Pinot Noir- 6 Pack item
Heartbreaker's Collection- Pinot Noir- 6 Pack
$130

Starting bid

Six pack includes: 2022 Tightrope Winery Pinot Noir 2019 Noble Ridge Vineyard and Winery "The Pink One" Traditional Sparkling 2021 Stoneboat Vineyards Pinot Noir 2022 The View Winery Pinot Noir 2022 Arrowleaf Winery Pinot Noir 2022 ENRICO WINERY Rose Red Dragon Retail Value: $184.00
International Love- Noteworthy Varietals- 6 Pack item
International Love- Noteworthy Varietals- 6 Pack
$170

Starting bid

Your 6 pack includes: 2023 Terravista Vineyards Albarino 2019 Blue Grouse Estate Winery Traditional Sparkling 50% Müller-Thurgau 2022 Bonamici Cellars Barbera 2022 Noble Ridge Vineyard and Winery King's Ransom Touriga Nacional 2021 Stag's Hollow Winery Tempranillo 2022 Evolve Cellars Grenache Retail Value: $241.00
Heavy Hitters- The Collector's Line Up- 6 Pack item
Heavy Hitters- The Collector's Line Up- 6 Pack
$285

Starting bid

Your 6 pack includes: 2019 Nk'Mip Cellars Winery Mer'r'iym Red Meritage 42% Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Summerhill Pyramid Winery Organic Spadefoot Toad Syrah 2022 JoieFarm Winery Secrest Mountain Pinot Noir 2019 Church & State Wines Coyote Bowl Malbec 2020 Kismet Estate Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2020 Black Swift Vineyards Hans Estate Cabernet Franc Retail Value: $406
Savvy Sauv's- 6 Pack item
Savvy Sauv's- 6 Pack
$90

Starting bid

Your 6 pack includes: 2023 Sandhill Wines Sauvignon Blanc 2023 Three Sisters WInery Sauvignon Blanc 2023 Chaberton Estate Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2023 Deep Roots Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2022 Bench 1775 Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2022 Jackson-Triggs Okanagan Estate Winery Reatil Value: $131.00
Stop & Smell The Roses- 6 pack item
Stop & Smell The Roses- 6 pack
$105

Starting bid

Your 6 pack includes: 2023 River Stone Estate Winery Cabernet Franc Rosé 2023 Monte Creek Winery Living Land Rosé 2023 The View Winery Elements Pinotage Rosé 2022 Vasanti Estate Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé 2023 2023 Lakeboat Vineyard and Winery Rosé 2023 Valley Commons Rosé Frizzante Reatil Value $149.00
Blend a Little, Blend a Lot - White-6 Pack item
Blend a Little, Blend a Lot - White-6 Pack
$100

Starting bid

Your 6 pack includes: 2022 Bonamici Cellars Insieme - La Famiglia Collection 2023 Gehringer Brothers Estate Winery Desert Sun 2023 Three Sisters WInery Bench White 2023 Skimmerhorn Winery and Vineyard Balancing Rock 2022 Cannon Estate Winery Pondere 2021 Red Rooster Winery Pinot 3 Retail Value: $143.00

