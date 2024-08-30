ROTARY CLUB OF ST CATHARINES SOUTH CHARITABLE TRUST

Hosted by

About this event

Because We Care 2024 Fundraising Gala for the Niagara Ronald McDonald House Charities Family Room

125 Vansickle Rd

St. Catharines, ON L2S 3W4, Canada

Individual Ticket
$250
Includes admission for one person to the Because We Care 2024 Fundraising Gala on October 5th, 2024. Join us for an elegant evening at Club Roma, featuring live entertainment, a delicious meal, and participation in our Live and Silent Auction. Your contribution will directly support the Ronald McDonald Family Room at the Niagara Region Hospital.
