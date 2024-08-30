For the Right Price: 2025 Community Scavenger Hunt Game Selection
For the Right Price
Free
Game description: Find each store's featured item and enter its price on the game card. Each highlighted digit will reveal the combination to the ballot box. When you have all five retail numbers, use the revealed code to open the ballot box located at Steinbach Family Resource Centre, and enter your completed ballot as your entry to win this game prize!
