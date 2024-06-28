Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival

In this session, acclaimed writers Kate Cayley and Emily Austin will engage in a captivating dialogue about their latest works, exploring the art of writing through a queer lens and the depth of interpersonal connections in their work. These authors reveal the intricate flaws that both bind us to and separate us from ourselves and those around us.

