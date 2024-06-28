This ticket includes:
A 2-night stay at Radisson Hotel Sudbury with complimentary breakfast for two
2 all-access passes to the Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival (20+ authors, 15 panels)
Exclusive downtown restaurant coupons for discounted dining
All for $450 (a $600 value)!
Festival Pass
$90
This pass allows access to all panel discussions and events at Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival 2024 excluding masterclasses.
This pass allows access to all panel discussions and events at Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival 2024 excluding masterclasses.
Festival Pass- students/fixed income
$50
This pass allows access to all panel discussions and events at Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival 2024 excluding masterclasses.
This pass allows access to all panel discussions and events at Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival 2024 excluding masterclasses.
All Access Festival Pass
$140
This pass allows access to all panel discussions and events at Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival 2024 including two masterclasses.
This pass allows access to all panel discussions and events at Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival 2024 including two masterclasses.
All Access Festival Pass- students/fixed income
$110
This pass allows access to all panel discussions and events at Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival 2024 including two masterclasses.
This pass allows access to all panel discussions and events at Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival 2024 including two masterclasses.
And Then She Fell: In Conversation with Alicia Elliot
$25
Sit down with national bestselling Indigenous author Alicia Elliot as she discusses with Shana Calixte Pitawanakwat her latest award-winning novel, And Then She Fell. A thought-provoking story that intertwines themes of motherhood, mental health, generational trauma, horror, and a retelling of the Haudenosaunee creation story. Discover how Alicia continues to create captivating stories that fly off the shelves.
In Conversation with Alicia Elliot- students/fixed income
$15
Sit down with national bestselling Indigenous author Alicia Elliot as she discusses with Shana Calixte Pitawanakwat her latest award-winning novel, And Then She Fell. A thought-provoking story that intertwines themes of motherhood, mental health, generational trauma, horror, and a retelling of the Haudenosaunee creation story. Discover how Alicia continues to create captivating stories that fly off the shelves.
Masterclass - Immersive Writing Foray
$40
Take an immersive stroll in the outdoors and explore how nature can inspire writing and response. Enjoy lively literary conversation and brief writing exercises with award-winning authors Yvonne Blomer and Ariel Gordon, who will walk you through the role of nature in their writing practices. The session will go ahead, rain, shine or (light) snow, so please dress for the weather!
Masterclass - Immersive Writing Foray- students/fixed income
$20
Take an immersive stroll in the outdoors and explore how nature can inspire writing and response. Enjoy lively literary conversation and brief writing exercises with award-winning authors Yvonne Blomer and Ariel Gordon, who will walk you through the role of nature in their writing practices. The session will go ahead, rain, shine or (light) snow, so please dress for the weather!
Writing and Publishing Today
$25
Do you have a question about publishing? Join us for an insightful panel discussion with executive director of The Writers' Union of Canada, John Deegan, award-winning authors Holly Ghadery and Alicia Elliot, editor and freelance editor Randall Perry. Gain valuable insights into the world of publishing, from the manuscript to the final book, and have all your questions answered!
Writing and Publishing Today- students/fixed income
$15
Do you have a question about publishing? Join us for an insightful panel discussion with executive director of The Writers' Union of Canada, John Deegan, award-winning authors Holly Ghadery and Alicia Elliot, editor and freelance editor Randall Perry. Gain valuable insights into the world of publishing, from the manuscript to the final book, and have all your questions answered!
Forty Year Influences
$25
Explore the impact of individual narratives in shaping historical events through an insightful panel discussion. Charlie Angus’s Dangerous Memory and Barbara Adhiya’s Hope by Terry Fox, reveal the intersection of personal stories and societal shifts. Angus’s memoir examines the transformative decade of the 1980s, while Barbara Adhiya reveals how Terry Fox’s courage inspired monumental change. This discussion will highlight the significant influence of personal experiences on broader historical trajectories.
Forty Year Influences-students/fixed income
$15
Explore the impact of individual narratives in shaping historical events through an insightful panel discussion. Charlie Angus’s Dangerous Memory and Barbara Adhiya’s Hope by Terry Fox, reveal the intersection of personal stories and societal shifts. Angus’s memoir examines the transformative decade of the 1980s, while Barbara Adhiya reveals how Terry Fox’s courage inspired monumental change. This discussion will highlight the significant influence of personal experiences on broader historical trajectories.
Inner World of Women
$25
Join debut novelists Kim Fahner, Heidi Reimer, and Louise Ells as they unravel the emotional intricacies that define the inner lives of women, revealing the connections and conflicts that shape their worlds. Spanning across decades, their protagonists navigate the weight of choice, the oppression of family secrets, and the constraints of societal norms.
Inner World of Women-students/fixed income
$15
Join debut novelists Kim Fahner, Heidi Reimer, and Louise Ells as they unravel the emotional intricacies that define the inner lives of women, revealing the connections and conflicts that shape their worlds. Spanning across decades, their protagonists navigate the weight of choice, the oppression of family secrets, and the constraints of societal norms.
Queer Reflections
$25
In this session, acclaimed writers Kate Cayley and Emily Austin will engage in a captivating dialogue about their latest works, exploring the art of writing through a queer lens and the depth of interpersonal connections in their work. These authors reveal the intricate flaws that both bind us to and separate us from ourselves and those around us.
Queer Reflections students/fixed income
$15
In this session, acclaimed writers Kate Cayley and Emily Austin will engage in a captivating dialogue about their latest works, exploring the art of writing through a queer lens and the depth of interpersonal connections in their work. These authors reveal the intricate flaws that both bind us to and separate us from ourselves and those around us.
Echoes of the Earth
$25
Mythology, power dynamics, and ecological interconnections. Join authors Yvonne Blomer, Sophie Anne Edwards, and Ariel Gordon for a discussion on how their writing challenges traditional narratives and explores the intricate relationship between humans and their environments. Discover how their reimaginings of myth along with experimental engagements with ecosystems offer fresh perspectives on issues of power, control over nature, and the possibilities of collaboration with the more-than-human world.
Echoes of the Earth- students/fixed income
$15
Mythology, power dynamics, and ecological interconnections. Join authors Yvonne Blomer, Sophie Anne Edwards, and Ariel Gordon for a discussion on how their writing challenges traditional narratives and explores the intricate relationship between humans and their environments. Discover how their reimaginings of myth along with experimental engagements with ecosystems offer fresh perspectives on issues of power, control over nature, and the possibilities of collaboration with the more-than-human world.
Poetry Slam- attendee
$5
Jennifer Alicia Murrin, two-time national poetry slam winner and storyteller, is joining us again as the MC for the annual Sudbury Poetry Slam. We are also excited to welcome award-winning spoken word poet Fareh Malik, as our featured poet who we are sure will inspire our local poets. This poetry slam is going to be one to remember!
Poetry Slam- participant
$5
Jennifer Alicia Murrin, two-time national poetry slam winner and storyteller, is joining us again as the MC for the annual Sudbury Poetry Slam. We are also excited to welcome award-winning spoken word poet Fareh Malik, as our featured poet who we are sure will inspire our local poets. This poetry slam is going to be one to remember!
Masterclass: Copyright and AI for writers
$40
Learn about Canadian laws that impact professional writers from copyright to the latest AI implications. Led by The Writers Union of Canada's Chief Executive Officer, John Degen, gain insight into the responsibilities and considerations concerning copyright protection for your writing.
Masterclass: Copyright and AI for writers- fixed income/
$20
Learn about Canadian laws that impact professional writers from copyright to the latest AI implications. Led by The Writers Union of Canada's Chief Executive Officer, John Degen, gain insight into the responsibilities and considerations concerning copyright protection for your writing.
Ode to Brunch
$50
Join us for an intimate and engaging brunch and poetry event featuring poets Fareh Malik, Emily Austin, and Hollay Ghadery with moderator Kim Fahner. This event will include poetry readings and discussions about the writer's latest work and influences. Enjoy a casual Sunday morning filled with poetry, bottomless coffee, and a delicious brunch at the bistro.
Ode to Brunch- students/fixed income
$35
Join us for an intimate and engaging brunch and poetry event featuring poets Fareh Malik, Emily Austin, and Hollay Ghadery with moderator Kim Fahner. This event will include poetry readings and discussions about the writer's latest work and influences. Enjoy a casual Sunday morning filled with poetry, bottomless coffee, and a delicious brunch at the bistro.
Ode to Brunch- LIVESTREAM ONLY
$25
Join us for an intimate and engaging poetry event featuring poets Fareh Malik, Emily Austin, and Hollay Ghadery with moderator Kim Fahner. This event will include poetry readings and discussions about the writer's latest work and influences. Enjoy a casual Sunday morning filled with poetry.
Ode to Brunch- LIVESTREAM ONLY students/fixed income
$15
Join us for an intimate and engaging poetry event featuring poets Fareh Malik, Emily Austin, and Hollay Ghadery with moderator Kim Fahner. This event will include poetry readings and discussions about the writer's latest work and influences. Enjoy a casual Sunday morning filled with poetry.
Big and Important Feelings
$25
Dive into an emotional whirlwind with authors Kern Carter, Danielle Daniel, and Emily De Angelis as they peel back the layers of youth entangled in grief, trauma, and fractured family ties. Explore the raw, real-world struggles of their characters who, even at a tender age, confront the weight of life’s hardest truths.
Big and Important Feelings - students/fixed income
$15
Dive into an emotional whirlwind with authors Kern Carter, Danielle Daniel, and Emily De Angelis as they peel back the layers of youth entangled in grief, trauma, and fractured family ties. Explore the raw, real-world struggles of their characters who, even at a tender age, confront the weight of life’s hardest truths.
Two Guys and Two Books
$25
Humor, heartache, and healing. With new books in hand, Award-winning authors Drew Hayden Taylor and Rod Carley will dive into the quirks of human nature, the writing process, and the delicate balance between comedy and tragedy, showing how a well-timed laugh can illuminate even the most challenging moments.
Two Guys and Two Books- students/fixed income
$15
Humor, heartache, and healing. With new books in hand, Award-winning authors Drew Hayden Taylor and Rod Carley will dive into the quirks of human nature, the writing process, and the delicate balance between comedy and tragedy, showing how a well-timed laugh can illuminate even the most challenging moments.
