Le Resto Robin des bois

Le Resto Robin des bois

3DJS- DANSONS AVEC 3DJS - 6 FÉVRIER

3933 Av. du Parc-La Fontaine

Montréal, QC H2L 0C7, Canada

Adult
$20.70

Taxes included

Non-refundable - non-exchangeable.

There is no tax receipt issued for donations made on this platform. To make a donation and receive a tax receipt: https://robindesbois.ca/don/


ATTENTION! Two donations will be offered to you in this transaction, you will have the choice to give to Robin des Bois, but at the end of the transaction an amount will be proposed to you to give to the Quebec company Zeffy, we have no control over this donation.

Adolescent
$11.50

Taxes included

Child
Free

