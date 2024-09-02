MGB Navratri 2024 Garba/Dandiya Night Fredericton

Includes entry to the event for individuals and kids above 5 years age. Kids under age 5 are free.
Dress to impress and enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment, and community support.
General admission entry with a sale of pair of Dandiya
$20
By purchasing the dandiya's from us you are helping MGB raise funds for its operational and sustainability costs. Only limited number of dandiya's available so this ticket type will close after the dandiya's have been sold out. Dandiya will be provided at the venue entrance on checkin.
Buy pair of Dandiya
$10
Pair of brand new beautiful Dandiya will be provided at the venue checkin. This doesn't include the entry ticket. For entry ticket please choose General admission entry ticket type. This option is only to buy Dandiya if you already purchased the entry ticket separately.
