The Fur Ball

Reservation includes access to the event at 6pm with passed Hors D'oeuvres, Glam Photo Booth, Silent auction, 3 course meal, wine & water at the table, Live interactive entertainment with Illusionist, Dessert and Dancing. Cash bar available.
Each table sits 8 guests
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!