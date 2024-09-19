Okanagan Wine Festivals Society's Online Auction- Harvest Edition

Taking place during the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival on Fridya October 25, 2024 at Revelry Kelowna; this package includes 2 tickets to CROPPED plus an additional 6 vouchers to be used for tastings or small bites. CROPPED tickets include a welcome cocktail and 2 beverage vouchers plus live entertainment by the incredibly talented Ben Dunnill.
Retail value is $140.00
Taking place during the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival on Fridya October 25, 2024 at Revelry Kelowna; this package includes 2 tickets to CROPPED plus an additional 6 vouchers to be used for tastings or small bites. CROPPED tickets include a welcome cocktail and 2 beverage vouchers plus live entertainment by the incredibly talented Ben Dunnill.
Retail value is $140.00
Kay Syrah Syrah
$185
Starting bid
This Syrah centric 6 pack includes:
High Note Estate Winery Verismo Syrah 2022
Hillside Winery & Bistro Heritage Syrah 2021
Jackson-Triggs Okanagan Estate Winery Sunrock Vineyard Shiraz 2021
Nostalgia Wines Family Collection Syrah Home Vineyard 2021
Summerhill Pyramid Winery Organic Spadefoot Toad Syrah 2017
The Wine Umbrella Co-Syrah 2020
Retail Value of $264.00
This Syrah centric 6 pack includes:
High Note Estate Winery Verismo Syrah 2022
Hillside Winery & Bistro Heritage Syrah 2021
Jackson-Triggs Okanagan Estate Winery Sunrock Vineyard Shiraz 2021
Nostalgia Wines Family Collection Syrah Home Vineyard 2021
Summerhill Pyramid Winery Organic Spadefoot Toad Syrah 2017
The Wine Umbrella Co-Syrah 2020
Retail Value of $264.00
Andrew Allen Concert for Four
$175
Starting bid
Sandhill Wines presents Andrew Allen Concert for Four
This certificate includes stand-up canape reception, a glass of wine, and access to the concert. October 4th, 6:00 pm
Concert 8:00 pm
Value of 370.00
Sandhill Wines presents Andrew Allen Concert for Four
This certificate includes stand-up canape reception, a glass of wine, and access to the concert. October 4th, 6:00 pm
Concert 8:00 pm
Value of 370.00
Company's Coming
$145
Starting bid
Need a perfect wine for Your Favourite Guests? Enjoy a 6 pack including:
Crown & Thieves Chenin Blanc 2022
Noble Ridge Vineyard and Winery The One Sparkling - Traditional Method 2017
Skimmerhorn Winery and Vineyard Balancing Rock White Blend 2023
Stags Hollow Rennaisaance Chardonnay 2022
Lakeside Cellars Provenir Red Blends 2019
Moraine Estate Winery Estate Pinot Noir 2022
Retail Value of $195.00
Need a perfect wine for Your Favourite Guests? Enjoy a 6 pack including:
Crown & Thieves Chenin Blanc 2022
Noble Ridge Vineyard and Winery The One Sparkling - Traditional Method 2017
Skimmerhorn Winery and Vineyard Balancing Rock White Blend 2023
Stags Hollow Rennaisaance Chardonnay 2022
Lakeside Cellars Provenir Red Blends 2019
Moraine Estate Winery Estate Pinot Noir 2022
Retail Value of $195.00
Mystery WHITE Pack
$110
Starting bid
We have carefully curated this selected of mystery white wines just for fun!
Retail Value $ 155.00
We have carefully curated this selected of mystery white wines just for fun!
Retail Value $ 155.00
Paint It Burgundy
$150
Starting bid
A Collection of Burgundy Inspired wines:
Moraine Estate Winery Estate Pinot Noir 2022
High Note Estate Winery Patter Brut Sparkling - Charmat Method 2022
Four Shadows Winery Pinot Noir 2020
Upper Bench Chardonnay 2021
Arrowleaf Chardonnay 2022
Black Swift Vineyards Lot 7 Chardonnay 2022
Retail Value is $198.00
A Collection of Burgundy Inspired wines:
Moraine Estate Winery Estate Pinot Noir 2022
High Note Estate Winery Patter Brut Sparkling - Charmat Method 2022
Four Shadows Winery Pinot Noir 2020
Upper Bench Chardonnay 2021
Arrowleaf Chardonnay 2022
Black Swift Vineyards Lot 7 Chardonnay 2022
Retail Value is $198.00
A Night Out at CROPPED
$200
Starting bid
Taking place during the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival on Fridya October 25, 2024 at Revelry Kelowna; this package includes 4 tickets to CROPPED plus an additional 12 vouchers to be used for tastings or small bites. CROPPED tickets include a welcome cocktail and 2 beverage vouchers plus live entertainment by the incredibly talented Ben Dunnill.
Retail value is $280.00
Taking place during the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival on Fridya October 25, 2024 at Revelry Kelowna; this package includes 4 tickets to CROPPED plus an additional 12 vouchers to be used for tastings or small bites. CROPPED tickets include a welcome cocktail and 2 beverage vouchers plus live entertainment by the incredibly talented Ben Dunnill.
Retail value is $280.00
Turkey Time
$150
Starting bid
Gobble gobble up these wines with your Thanksgiving dinner. This wine pack is designed to have while stuffing the turkey, your welcome toast, dinner and dessert:
Van Westen Vineyards Viscous Riesling 2022
Gray Monk Estate Winery Gray Monk Odyssey Brut Sparkling - Traditional Method 2020
The View Winery Pinot Noir 2022
Wesbert Winery Bettie's Meritage White 2021
Hester Creek Estate Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Inniskillin Okanagan Estate Winery Estate Riesling Icewine 2022
Retail Value is $215.00
Gobble gobble up these wines with your Thanksgiving dinner. This wine pack is designed to have while stuffing the turkey, your welcome toast, dinner and dessert:
Van Westen Vineyards Viscous Riesling 2022
Gray Monk Estate Winery Gray Monk Odyssey Brut Sparkling - Traditional Method 2020
The View Winery Pinot Noir 2022
Wesbert Winery Bettie's Meritage White 2021
Hester Creek Estate Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Inniskillin Okanagan Estate Winery Estate Riesling Icewine 2022
Retail Value is $215.00
TASTE Series- Okanagan Falls for Two
$90
Starting bid
This package includes 2 TASTE Passes.
On Saturday, October 19, the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival in partnership with Scenic Sip Wine Trail in Lake Country presents the TASTE Series of Exclusive Experiences.
Explore the beautiful Lake Country as festival wineries showcase a series of exclusive experiences as part of the TASTE Series.
Your TASTE ticket includes six vouchers which are redeemed for an elevated tasting experience from the participating winery partners. The Designated Driver Pass includes the culinary portion along with a non alcoholic beverage from our friends at Farming Karma Fruit Company.
Participating Winery Experiences
50th Parallel Estate
17101 Terrace View Road Lake Country, BC V4V 1B7
https://www.50thparallel.com/
The Great Pumpkin Pairing
Enjoy a pumpkin cheesecake-filled cream puff, with spiced Chantilly and candied pumpkin seeds paired perfectly with a 50th Parallel award-winning wine.
BLIND TIGER VINEYARDS
11014 Bond Road Lake Country, BC V4V 1J6
https://blindtigervineyards.ca/
COMING SOON
EX NIHILO VINEYARDS OKANAGAN VALLEY
1525 Camp Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1K1
https://www.exnihilovineyards.com/
Enjoy a 3oz glass of our 2021 Night paired beautifully with Smoked 63 Acres Beef Arancini with Cherry & Truffle Gastrique
TASTE holders will enjoy a 10% discount on retail wine when they purchase four or more bottles
GRAY MONK ESTATE WINERY
1055 Camp Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 2H4
https://graymonk.com/
A Tale of Two Chardonnays
Indulge in a side-by-side tasting of our Unwooded Chardonnay and Odyssey Chardonnay, paired with a cozy bowl of our Harvest Carrot, Apple & Brie Soup. Experience the fresh aromas of yellow apple, pear, golden kiwi, and quince in our Unwooded Chardonnay—a smooth yet refreshing, dry, medium-bodied wine. Then, savour the ripe tree fruit and spice of our Odyssey Chardonnay, where hints of apple, pear, pineapple, lemon, and a touch of oak linger on the finish. This dynamic pairing will elevate the rich, seasonal flavours of the soup, creating a delightful autumn-inspired experience.
TASTE Series holders will receive 10% off their purchase of 3 bottles or more.
PEAK CELLARS
2290 Goldie Road Lake Country, BC V4V 1G5
https://www.orourkespeakcellars.com/
Schnitzel & Riesling Pairing
Enjoy a flight of 3 Rieslings paired with a skewered pork schnitzel garnished with smoked apple mustard. Compare and contrast how the different styles work with the food!
TASTE Series holders will receive 10% off their purchase of any 3 bottles of Rieslings
INTRIGUE WINES
2291 Goldie Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1G5
https://www.intriguewines.com/about
New Orleans Mini Muffuletta and Merlot
Enjoy a tasting of our 2022 Merlot alongside a mini–New Orleans-style Muffuletta sandwich!
TASTE Series holders will receive 10% off their purchase of 4 bottles or more.
Retail Value $130.00
This package includes 2 TASTE Passes.
On Saturday, October 19, the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival in partnership with Scenic Sip Wine Trail in Lake Country presents the TASTE Series of Exclusive Experiences.
Explore the beautiful Lake Country as festival wineries showcase a series of exclusive experiences as part of the TASTE Series.
Your TASTE ticket includes six vouchers which are redeemed for an elevated tasting experience from the participating winery partners. The Designated Driver Pass includes the culinary portion along with a non alcoholic beverage from our friends at Farming Karma Fruit Company.
Participating Winery Experiences
50th Parallel Estate
17101 Terrace View Road Lake Country, BC V4V 1B7
https://www.50thparallel.com/
The Great Pumpkin Pairing
Enjoy a pumpkin cheesecake-filled cream puff, with spiced Chantilly and candied pumpkin seeds paired perfectly with a 50th Parallel award-winning wine.
BLIND TIGER VINEYARDS
11014 Bond Road Lake Country, BC V4V 1J6
https://blindtigervineyards.ca/
COMING SOON
EX NIHILO VINEYARDS OKANAGAN VALLEY
1525 Camp Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1K1
https://www.exnihilovineyards.com/
Enjoy a 3oz glass of our 2021 Night paired beautifully with Smoked 63 Acres Beef Arancini with Cherry & Truffle Gastrique
TASTE holders will enjoy a 10% discount on retail wine when they purchase four or more bottles
GRAY MONK ESTATE WINERY
1055 Camp Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 2H4
https://graymonk.com/
A Tale of Two Chardonnays
Indulge in a side-by-side tasting of our Unwooded Chardonnay and Odyssey Chardonnay, paired with a cozy bowl of our Harvest Carrot, Apple & Brie Soup. Experience the fresh aromas of yellow apple, pear, golden kiwi, and quince in our Unwooded Chardonnay—a smooth yet refreshing, dry, medium-bodied wine. Then, savour the ripe tree fruit and spice of our Odyssey Chardonnay, where hints of apple, pear, pineapple, lemon, and a touch of oak linger on the finish. This dynamic pairing will elevate the rich, seasonal flavours of the soup, creating a delightful autumn-inspired experience.
TASTE Series holders will receive 10% off their purchase of 3 bottles or more.
PEAK CELLARS
2290 Goldie Road Lake Country, BC V4V 1G5
https://www.orourkespeakcellars.com/
Schnitzel & Riesling Pairing
Enjoy a flight of 3 Rieslings paired with a skewered pork schnitzel garnished with smoked apple mustard. Compare and contrast how the different styles work with the food!
TASTE Series holders will receive 10% off their purchase of any 3 bottles of Rieslings
INTRIGUE WINES
2291 Goldie Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1G5
https://www.intriguewines.com/about
New Orleans Mini Muffuletta and Merlot
Enjoy a tasting of our 2022 Merlot alongside a mini–New Orleans-style Muffuletta sandwich!
TASTE Series holders will receive 10% off their purchase of 4 bottles or more.
Retail Value $130.00
Misunderstood
$105
Starting bid
Some wine varieties don't roll off the tongue or you don't know enough about them so you steer clear. This 6 pack of wines includes some interesting additions to your wine vocabulary:
Wild Goose Winery Gewurztraminer 2023
Bordertown Vineyard & Estate Winery Viognier 2023
Enrico Winery Coronet 2021
Skimmerhorn Winery and Vineyard Ortega 2023
Gehringer Brothers Estate Winery Optimum Dry Ehrenfelser 2023
Church & State Wines Roussanne 2019
Retail Value is $148.00
Some wine varieties don't roll off the tongue or you don't know enough about them so you steer clear. This 6 pack of wines includes some interesting additions to your wine vocabulary:
Wild Goose Winery Gewurztraminer 2023
Bordertown Vineyard & Estate Winery Viognier 2023
Enrico Winery Coronet 2021
Skimmerhorn Winery and Vineyard Ortega 2023
Gehringer Brothers Estate Winery Optimum Dry Ehrenfelser 2023
Church & State Wines Roussanne 2019
Retail Value is $148.00
TASTE Series- Okanagan Falls for Two
$90
Starting bid
On Saturday, October 26th, and Sunday, October 27th, the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival in partnership with the Heart of Wine Country wineries in Okanagan Falls and Skaha Lake presents the TASTE Series of Exclusive Experiences.
Explore South Okanagan wine country as festival wineries showcase a series of exclusive experiences as part of the TASTE Series.
Your TASTE ticket includes six vouchers which are redeemed for an elevated tasting experience from the participating winery partners.
Particiapting Wineries
Liquidity Wines
Mayhem and Meyer Family Vineyards
Nighthawk Vineyards
Noble Ridge
Stag's Hollow Vineyards
Wild Goose Vineyards
Retail Value $130.00
On Saturday, October 26th, and Sunday, October 27th, the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival in partnership with the Heart of Wine Country wineries in Okanagan Falls and Skaha Lake presents the TASTE Series of Exclusive Experiences.
Explore South Okanagan wine country as festival wineries showcase a series of exclusive experiences as part of the TASTE Series.
Your TASTE ticket includes six vouchers which are redeemed for an elevated tasting experience from the participating winery partners.
Particiapting Wineries
Liquidity Wines
Mayhem and Meyer Family Vineyards
Nighthawk Vineyards
Noble Ridge
Stag's Hollow Vineyards
Wild Goose Vineyards
Retail Value $130.00
"B" is for Bordeaux
$153
Starting bid
A Collection of the Classic Bordeaux Varietals incudes:
Nighthawk Vineyards Merlot 2022
Chronos Merlot 2021
Lakeside Cellars Cabernet Franc 2019
Da Silva Vineyards and Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Outwash Vineyard 2021
Uppercase Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Chaberton Estate Winery Cabernet Franc 2019
Retail Value is $219.00
A Collection of the Classic Bordeaux Varietals incudes:
Nighthawk Vineyards Merlot 2022
Chronos Merlot 2021
Lakeside Cellars Cabernet Franc 2019
Da Silva Vineyards and Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Outwash Vineyard 2021
Uppercase Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Chaberton Estate Winery Cabernet Franc 2019
Retail Value is $219.00
Mystery RED Pack
$130
Starting bid
Looking for a little adventure this fall? Enjoy this carefully selected 6 pack of red wines.
Retail Value $186.00
Looking for a little adventure this fall? Enjoy this carefully selected 6 pack of red wines.
Retail Value $186.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!