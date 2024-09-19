Okanagan Wine Festivals Society's Online Auction- Harvest Edition

This package includes 2 TASTE Passes. On Saturday, October 19, the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival in partnership with Scenic Sip Wine Trail in Lake Country presents the TASTE Series of Exclusive Experiences. Explore the beautiful Lake Country as festival wineries showcase a series of exclusive experiences as part of the TASTE Series. Your TASTE ticket includes six vouchers which are redeemed for an elevated tasting experience from the participating winery partners. The Designated Driver Pass includes the culinary portion along with a non alcoholic beverage from our friends at Farming Karma Fruit Company. Participating Winery Experiences 50th Parallel Estate 17101 Terrace View Road Lake Country, BC V4V 1B7 https://www.50thparallel.com/ The Great Pumpkin Pairing Enjoy a pumpkin cheesecake-filled cream puff, with spiced Chantilly and candied pumpkin seeds paired perfectly with a 50th Parallel award-winning wine. BLIND TIGER VINEYARDS 11014 Bond Road Lake Country, BC V4V 1J6 https://blindtigervineyards.ca/ COMING SOON EX NIHILO VINEYARDS OKANAGAN VALLEY 1525 Camp Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1K1 https://www.exnihilovineyards.com/ Enjoy a 3oz glass of our 2021 Night paired beautifully with Smoked 63 Acres Beef Arancini with Cherry & Truffle Gastrique TASTE holders will enjoy a 10% discount on retail wine when they purchase four or more bottles GRAY MONK ESTATE WINERY 1055 Camp Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 2H4 https://graymonk.com/ A Tale of Two Chardonnays Indulge in a side-by-side tasting of our Unwooded Chardonnay and Odyssey Chardonnay, paired with a cozy bowl of our Harvest Carrot, Apple & Brie Soup. Experience the fresh aromas of yellow apple, pear, golden kiwi, and quince in our Unwooded Chardonnay—a smooth yet refreshing, dry, medium-bodied wine. Then, savour the ripe tree fruit and spice of our Odyssey Chardonnay, where hints of apple, pear, pineapple, lemon, and a touch of oak linger on the finish. This dynamic pairing will elevate the rich, seasonal flavours of the soup, creating a delightful autumn-inspired experience. TASTE Series holders will receive 10% off their purchase of 3 bottles or more. PEAK CELLARS 2290 Goldie Road Lake Country, BC V4V 1G5 https://www.orourkespeakcellars.com/ Schnitzel & Riesling Pairing Enjoy a flight of 3 Rieslings paired with a skewered pork schnitzel garnished with smoked apple mustard. Compare and contrast how the different styles work with the food! TASTE Series holders will receive 10% off their purchase of any 3 bottles of Rieslings INTRIGUE WINES 2291 Goldie Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1G5 https://www.intriguewines.com/about New Orleans Mini Muffuletta and Merlot Enjoy a tasting of our 2022 Merlot alongside a mini–New Orleans-style Muffuletta sandwich! TASTE Series holders will receive 10% off their purchase of 4 bottles or more. Retail Value $130.00

