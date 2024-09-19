Sales closed

Okanagan Wine Festivals Society's Online Auction- Harvest Edition

Arrange for pick up in Kelowna or delivery outside of the Okanagan (shipping charges will apply)

Date Night at CROPPED item
$99

Taking place during the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival on Fridya October 25, 2024 at Revelry Kelowna; this package includes 2 tickets to CROPPED plus an additional 6 vouchers to be used for tastings or small bites. CROPPED tickets include a welcome cocktail and 2 beverage vouchers plus live entertainment by the incredibly talented Ben Dunnill. Retail value is $140.00
Kay Syrah Syrah item
$185

This Syrah centric 6 pack includes: High Note Estate Winery Verismo Syrah 2022 Hillside Winery & Bistro Heritage Syrah 2021 Jackson-Triggs Okanagan Estate Winery Sunrock Vineyard Shiraz 2021 Nostalgia Wines Family Collection Syrah Home Vineyard 2021 Summerhill Pyramid Winery Organic Spadefoot Toad Syrah 2017 The Wine Umbrella Co-Syrah 2020 Retail Value of $264.00
Andrew Allen Concert for Four item
$175

Sandhill Wines presents Andrew Allen Concert for Four This certificate includes stand-up canape reception, a glass of wine, and access to the concert. October 4th, 6:00 pm Concert 8:00 pm Value of 370.00
Company's Coming item
$145

Need a perfect wine for Your Favourite Guests? Enjoy a 6 pack including: Crown & Thieves Chenin Blanc 2022 Noble Ridge Vineyard and Winery The One Sparkling - Traditional Method 2017 Skimmerhorn Winery and Vineyard Balancing Rock White Blend 2023 Stags Hollow Rennaisaance Chardonnay 2022 Lakeside Cellars Provenir Red Blends 2019 Moraine Estate Winery Estate Pinot Noir 2022 Retail Value of $195.00
Mystery WHITE Pack item
$110

We have carefully curated this selected of mystery white wines just for fun! Retail Value $ 155.00
Paint It Burgundy item
$150

A Collection of Burgundy Inspired wines: Moraine Estate Winery Estate Pinot Noir 2022 High Note Estate Winery Patter Brut Sparkling - Charmat Method 2022 Four Shadows Winery Pinot Noir 2020 Upper Bench Chardonnay 2021 Arrowleaf Chardonnay 2022 Black Swift Vineyards Lot 7 Chardonnay 2022 Retail Value is $198.00
A Night Out at CROPPED item
$200

Taking place during the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival on Fridya October 25, 2024 at Revelry Kelowna; this package includes 4 tickets to CROPPED plus an additional 12 vouchers to be used for tastings or small bites. CROPPED tickets include a welcome cocktail and 2 beverage vouchers plus live entertainment by the incredibly talented Ben Dunnill. Retail value is $280.00
Turkey Time item
$150

Gobble gobble up these wines with your Thanksgiving dinner. This wine pack is designed to have while stuffing the turkey, your welcome toast, dinner and dessert: Van Westen Vineyards Viscous Riesling 2022 Gray Monk Estate Winery Gray Monk Odyssey Brut Sparkling - Traditional Method 2020 The View Winery Pinot Noir 2022 Wesbert Winery Bettie's Meritage White 2021 Hester Creek Estate Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 Inniskillin Okanagan Estate Winery Estate Riesling Icewine 2022 Retail Value is $215.00
TASTE Series- Okanagan Falls for Two item
$90

This package includes 2 TASTE Passes. On Saturday, October 19, the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival in partnership with Scenic Sip Wine Trail in Lake Country presents the TASTE Series of Exclusive Experiences. Explore the beautiful Lake Country as festival wineries showcase a series of exclusive experiences as part of the TASTE Series. Your TASTE ticket includes six vouchers which are redeemed for an elevated tasting experience from the participating winery partners. The Designated Driver Pass includes the culinary portion along with a non alcoholic beverage from our friends at Farming Karma Fruit Company. Participating Winery Experiences 50th Parallel Estate 17101 Terrace View Road Lake Country, BC V4V 1B7 https://www.50thparallel.com/ The Great Pumpkin Pairing Enjoy a pumpkin cheesecake-filled cream puff, with spiced Chantilly and candied pumpkin seeds paired perfectly with a 50th Parallel award-winning wine. BLIND TIGER VINEYARDS 11014 Bond Road Lake Country, BC V4V 1J6 https://blindtigervineyards.ca/ COMING SOON EX NIHILO VINEYARDS OKANAGAN VALLEY 1525 Camp Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1K1 https://www.exnihilovineyards.com/ Enjoy a 3oz glass of our 2021 Night paired beautifully with Smoked 63 Acres Beef Arancini with Cherry & Truffle Gastrique TASTE holders will enjoy a 10% discount on retail wine when they purchase four or more bottles GRAY MONK ESTATE WINERY 1055 Camp Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 2H4 https://graymonk.com/ A Tale of Two Chardonnays Indulge in a side-by-side tasting of our Unwooded Chardonnay and Odyssey Chardonnay, paired with a cozy bowl of our Harvest Carrot, Apple & Brie Soup. Experience the fresh aromas of yellow apple, pear, golden kiwi, and quince in our Unwooded Chardonnay—a smooth yet refreshing, dry, medium-bodied wine. Then, savour the ripe tree fruit and spice of our Odyssey Chardonnay, where hints of apple, pear, pineapple, lemon, and a touch of oak linger on the finish. This dynamic pairing will elevate the rich, seasonal flavours of the soup, creating a delightful autumn-inspired experience. TASTE Series holders will receive 10% off their purchase of 3 bottles or more. PEAK CELLARS 2290 Goldie Road Lake Country, BC V4V 1G5 https://www.orourkespeakcellars.com/ Schnitzel & Riesling Pairing Enjoy a flight of 3 Rieslings paired with a skewered pork schnitzel garnished with smoked apple mustard. Compare and contrast how the different styles work with the food! TASTE Series holders will receive 10% off their purchase of any 3 bottles of Rieslings INTRIGUE WINES 2291 Goldie Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1G5 https://www.intriguewines.com/about New Orleans Mini Muffuletta and Merlot Enjoy a tasting of our 2022 Merlot alongside a mini–New Orleans-style Muffuletta sandwich! TASTE Series holders will receive 10% off their purchase of 4 bottles or more. Retail Value $130.00
Misunderstood item
$105

Some wine varieties don't roll off the tongue or you don't know enough about them so you steer clear. This 6 pack of wines includes some interesting additions to your wine vocabulary: Wild Goose Winery Gewurztraminer 2023 Bordertown Vineyard & Estate Winery Viognier 2023 Enrico Winery Coronet 2021 Skimmerhorn Winery and Vineyard Ortega 2023 Gehringer Brothers Estate Winery Optimum Dry Ehrenfelser 2023 Church & State Wines Roussanne 2019 Retail Value is $148.00
TASTE Series- Okanagan Falls for Two item
$90

On Saturday, October 26th, and Sunday, October 27th, the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival in partnership with the Heart of Wine Country wineries in Okanagan Falls and Skaha Lake presents the TASTE Series of Exclusive Experiences. Explore South Okanagan wine country as festival wineries showcase a series of exclusive experiences as part of the TASTE Series. Your TASTE ticket includes six vouchers which are redeemed for an elevated tasting experience from the participating winery partners. Particiapting Wineries Liquidity Wines Mayhem and Meyer Family Vineyards Nighthawk Vineyards Noble Ridge Stag's Hollow Vineyards Wild Goose Vineyards Retail Value $130.00
"B" is for Bordeaux item
$153

A Collection of the Classic Bordeaux Varietals incudes: Nighthawk Vineyards Merlot 2022 Chronos Merlot 2021 Lakeside Cellars Cabernet Franc 2019 Da Silva Vineyards and Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Outwash Vineyard 2021 Uppercase Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 Chaberton Estate Winery Cabernet Franc 2019 Retail Value is $219.00
Mystery RED Pack item
$130

Looking for a little adventure this fall? Enjoy this carefully selected 6 pack of red wines. Retail Value $186.00

