LAYER05 ~ PATH OF TOTALITY

T̷h̸e̸ ̴m̶o̷o̷n̴ ̴o̵v̴e̵r̴t̸a̷k̷e̶s̷ ̵t̶h̴e̷ ̶s̸u̷n̴…̷

̸

̵A̷ ̴s̴h̸o̵r̷t̴ ̵b̴u̶t̶ ̴e̷v̷e̷r̴l̵a̵s̴t̸i̸n̷g̶ ̶m̴o̷m̶e̴n̵t̴…̷.̶

̶

̵O̷n̴e̷ ̶t̷o̸ ̷r̶e̸f̵l̸e̷c̷t̶ ̶o̶n̶…̵.̷ ̷

̴

̴H̵o̵w̵ ̶f̴a̸r̶ ̴w̸e̴ ̶h̸a̶v̷e̵ ̶c̶o̵m̸e̶…̵.̶

̵

̴T̸o̷ ̸d̶a̸n̸c̵e̶ ̴u̷n̷d̸e̴r̵ ̴t̸h̷e̸ ̷r̴a̸d̶i̵a̶n̴t̶ ̷f̸o̸r̷c̷e̸ ̴o̶f̵ ̸t̴h̷e̴ ̵s̴k̶i̵e̷s̶…̷.̷

̵

̶C̶o̶n̸n̵e̵c̵t̶e̷d̷ ̶w̴i̴t̶h̶ ̷o̵n̶e̷ ̷a̷n̵o̶t̵h̶e̴r̵ ̸o̴n̵ ̸t̸h̶e̴ ̸d̵a̶n̶c̴e̶ ̸f̴l̶o̵o̸r̸…̴.̶

̶

̶S̵u̶r̸r̶o̴u̵n̶d̵e̴d̵ ̴b̷y̴ ̷w̵h̷a̵t̴ ̶w̶e̸ ̴h̷o̵l̸d̷…̸.̷

̶

̸O̴n̷ ̸t̴h̷i̵s̸ ̸d̴a̴y̸…̷

̷

̵T̷h̴e̷ ̵p̴a̴t̶h̸ ̶o̷f̵ ̶t̸o̷t̸a̶l̴i̵t̶y̵ ̴w̸i̷l̵l̷ ̸c̴o̸m̸e̶ ̵f̵i̴n̴d̸ ̷u̶s̷…̷…̴.̶.̷









APRIL 8





OREN.WAV

MOOD KILLER

DESTINY B2B OKLEAVE

SPECIAL GUESTS





1PM-9PM





LOCATION ~ OFF THE GREEN LINE METRO ~





$10 ONLINE

$15 DOOR





SUPPORT THE DIY





(FUNDS WILL BE USED TO COMPENSATE FOR THE USE OF GEAR/GAS/WATER-BOTTLES/TRASH BAGS AND THE DJS)



