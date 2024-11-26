Logo
Swedish Cultural Society
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Swedish Beginner class, Tuesday evenings, Sept 10th- Nov 26th, 2024. (12 sessions)

6540 Thomas St, Burnaby, BC V5B 4P9, Canada

A 12 -week beginner course taught by Emmalena at the Scandinavian Community Centre in Burnaby on Tuesdays between 7pm-9pm, September 10th to November 26th, 2024. 


Enrolment in the Swedish Course includes:

Course Fee: $216

Annual membership in Swedish Cultural Society (if you haven't already paid for 2024): $25 single or $30 family. 

Textbook and workbook, Rivstart A- third edition (if you don't have them already): $95.


Refund will be given only in the event the course is cancelled. 

You can switch to another group/ course or keep your payment as credit should you be unable to attend (not eligible for single classes only for the full course).


Please email [email protected] if you have questions or need help registering. 

common:freeFormsBy