Swedish Beginner class, Tuesday evenings, Sept 10th- Nov 26th, 2024. (12 sessions)

A 12 -week beginner course taught by Emmalena at the Scandinavian Community Centre in Burnaby on Tuesdays between 7pm-9pm, September 10th to November 26th, 2024.





Enrolment in the Swedish Course includes:

Course Fee: $216

Annual membership in Swedish Cultural Society (if you haven't already paid for 2024): $25 single or $30 family.

Textbook and workbook, Rivstart A- third edition (if you don't have them already): $95.





Refund will be given only in the event the course is cancelled.

You can switch to another group/ course or keep your payment as credit should you be unable to attend (not eligible for single classes only for the full course).





Please email [email protected] if you have questions or need help registering.