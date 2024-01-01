CYD Gathering Cultural Day - Registration

Assalaam Alaykum!





We welcome you to our first edition of our new CYD Gatherings!

This week's theme is cultural day "One Ummah, Multiple Cultures !"





This link allows you to purchase in advance a plate of food from our tables displaying foods from countries all around the world!





If you would like to purchase an extra plate of food the day of, you can purchase more with us at the center.



All funds collected will be donated to help the center fund it's activities and programs.





Jazak Allah Kheir!

- CYD Team