Winter Training - Mid-Season from February to April 2024

This year, several time slots will be available to train according to your goals. Young people from the competitive team will be able to train 4 times a week: Tuesday and Thursday between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.





Masters will have the choice to train 2 or 3 times per week, Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.





Training will take place from November 14 to April 30 at the Carignan Park chalet:

4100 rue Provost, Lachine, QC H8T 3J6





Note that for the moment, there is no internet connection at the Carignan Park chalet. Online training is not possible. We are working to get an internet connection.