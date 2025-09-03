3rd Annual Bowling Fundraiser

Includes admission for one, shoe rental, and entry into the door prize raffle. A great way to join the fun and support a great cause!
Includes admission and shoe rental for six players, plus entry for each team member into the door prize raffle. Gather your friends, family, or coworkers for a fun night of bowling while supporting a great cause!
Includes admission and shoe rental for up to six players, premium signage with your name or business logo at the lane, special recognition during the event, and entry for each team member into the door prize raffle. A charitable tax receipt for $100.00 will be issued. A fantastic way to showcase your support while enjoying a night of bowling fun!
We invite you to sponsor a client from Brad's Place Addiction Treatment to attend the annual bowling fundraiser—a meaningful opportunity to support recovery through community connection. Your sponsorship will cover the cost of participation, allowing the client to experience a day of fun, encouragement, and inclusion. This gesture not only uplifts someone on their healing journey but also reinforces the power of shared experiences in building confidence and hope. A charitable tax receipt for $35.00 will be issued.
