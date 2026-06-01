3rd Annual CADS NOVA SCOTIA FUNDRAISING GOLF TOURNAMENT

About this event
9-hole Scramble
12:30pm check-in | 1:00pm tee-off
$400 per team
Prizes, Giveaways & Cash 50/50 onsite!
This fun and inclusive event helps support adaptive snowsports programming in Nova Scotia—your participation helps make sport accessible to all!
9-hole Scramble
12:30pm check-in | 1:00pm tee-off
$100 per individual
Prizes, Giveaways & Cash 50/50 onsite!
This fun and inclusive event helps support adaptive snowsports programming in Nova Scotia—your participation helps make sport accessible to all!
$
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