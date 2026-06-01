CADS - Canadian Adaptive Snowsports

Hosted by

CADS - Canadian Adaptive Snowsports

About this event

3rd Annual CADS NOVA SCOTIA FUNDRAISING GOLF TOURNAMENT

1055 Kerrs Mill Rd

Wallace, NS B0K 1Y0, Canada

Team Registration
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

9-hole Scramble

12:30pm check-in | 1:00pm tee-off

$400 per team

Prizes, Giveaways & Cash 50/50 onsite!

This fun and inclusive event helps support adaptive snowsports programming in Nova Scotia—your participation helps make sport accessible to all!

Individual Registration
$100

9-hole Scramble

12:30pm check-in | 1:00pm tee-off

$100 per individual

Prizes, Giveaways & Cash 50/50 onsite!

This fun and inclusive event helps support adaptive snowsports programming in Nova Scotia—your participation helps make sport accessible to all!

Add a donation for CADS - Canadian Adaptive Snowsports

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!