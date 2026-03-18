Fondation Liam / Liam Foundation

Hosted by

Fondation Liam / Liam Foundation

About this event

3rd Annual Chris Nilan Golf Classic powered by The Liam Foundation

1000 Rte de Lotbinière

Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 8P2, Canada

GOLF FOURSOME ONLY
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 golf entries for your foursome to enjoy a full day on the course
Breakfast included to start the day right
Cocktail reception access to connect and celebrate
Dinner included to wrap up the event in great company
Participation in the auction with the chance to bid on exciting items

GOLF FOURSOME + HOLE SPONSORSHIP
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 golf entries for your foursome to enjoy a full day on the course

Your brand featured on the Hole Flags throughout the tournament course
Breakfast included to start the day right
Cocktail reception access to connect and celebrate
Dinner included to wrap up the event in great company
Participation in the auction with the chance to bid on exciting items

SINGLE GOLF TICKET
$750

1 golf entry to enjoy a full day on the course
Breakfast included to start the day right
Cocktail reception access to connect and celebrate
Dinner included to wrap up the event in great company
Participation in the auction with the chance to bid on exciting items

HALL OF FAME
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One foursome included for a full day of golf and hospitality
One feathered flag with your brand or company proudly displayed on site
The chance to choose your celebrity player to join you on the course
A premium on-course experience that combines visibility, entertainment, and networking
An unforgettable way to support the 3rd Annual Chris Nilan Golf Classic powered by The Liam Foundation

HOLE SPONSORSHIP ONLY
$750

Your brand featured on the Hole Flags throughout the tournament course
High-visibility exposure seen by every golfer and guest during the event
A unique sponsorship opportunity to showcase your business in a memorable way
Association with a meaningful cause through your support of The Liam Foundation
A strong presence on the course during the 3rd Annual Chris Nilan Golf Classic
A great way to promote your company while helping make a difference

Add a donation for Fondation Liam / Liam Foundation

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