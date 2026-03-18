Hosted by
About this event
• 4 golf entries for your foursome to enjoy a full day on the course
• Breakfast included to start the day right
• Cocktail reception access to connect and celebrate
• Dinner included to wrap up the event in great company
• Participation in the auction with the chance to bid on exciting items
• 4 golf entries for your foursome to enjoy a full day on the course
• Your brand featured on the Hole Flags throughout the tournament course
• Breakfast included to start the day right
• Cocktail reception access to connect and celebrate
• Dinner included to wrap up the event in great company
• Participation in the auction with the chance to bid on exciting items
• 1 golf entry to enjoy a full day on the course
• Breakfast included to start the day right
• Cocktail reception access to connect and celebrate
• Dinner included to wrap up the event in great company
• Participation in the auction with the chance to bid on exciting items
• One foursome included for a full day of golf and hospitality
• One feathered flag with your brand or company proudly displayed on site
• The chance to choose your celebrity player to join you on the course
• A premium on-course experience that combines visibility, entertainment, and networking
• An unforgettable way to support the 3rd Annual Chris Nilan Golf Classic powered by The Liam Foundation
• Your brand featured on the Hole Flags throughout the tournament course
• High-visibility exposure seen by every golfer and guest during the event
• A unique sponsorship opportunity to showcase your business in a memorable way
• Association with a meaningful cause through your support of The Liam Foundation
• A strong presence on the course during the 3rd Annual Chris Nilan Golf Classic
• A great way to promote your company while helping make a difference
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!