Friends of Foothills Schools Foundation

Hosted by

Friends of Foothills Schools Foundation

About this event

3rd Annual FORE Education Golf Tournament

400 7 St NW

High River, AB T1V 1M6, Canada

Individual Golfer
$275

Includes 18 holes of golf for 1 player, tee gift, & dinner. Teams of 4 will be arranged and golf cart provided. A $120.00 tax receipt will be provided.

Team of Four (4) Golfers
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 18 holes of golf for 4 people, golf cart, tee gift, & dinner. A $400.00 tax receipt will be provided per foursome.

OPTIONAL: Mulligan Value Pack (1 Per Team)
$50

Per Team. Includes: 4 mulligans, 1 foot wedge, 1 throw

OPTIONAL: Phantom Putt (single golfer)
$20

From anywhere on the green, assume the putt goes in and count 1 stroke. Maximum of 5 Phantom putts.

OPTIONAL: Phantom Putt Package (Team of 4)
$50

From anywhere on the green, assume the putt goes in and count 1 stroke. Maximum 1 package per team. One phantom putt per team member.

Dinner Only
$70

Not looking to golf but want to be a part of the festivities? Join us for dinner at the Highwood Golf Club!

Add a donation for Friends of Foothills Schools Foundation

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