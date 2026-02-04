3rd Annual Mending Fences Fundraiser Evening of Music May 30, 2026

Kick up your heels on Saturday, May 30, 2026 from 5:00 to 9:30 pm at this Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association (CTRA) Fundraiser for a night filled with amazing tunes, tasty food and great vibes.





2026 is CTRA’s 40th anniversary and we invite you to mark this milestone by celebrating together.





Get ready to enjoy a live performance by dance/party band Demographix playing your favourite hits. What an amazingly fun time it was last year. It's all happening in CTRA's covered arena at Providence Farm. See you there!





All funds raised go directly toward horse care and therapeutic programming.





Tickets are $40 per person and include your choice of a hamburger or veggie burger as well as a bag of chips and a bottle of water or pop. Additional hamburgers and veggie burgers will be available for purchase. BBQ is available until 7:00 pm. CTRA extends sincere thanks to the Cowichan Valley Shriners Club who will be cooking and serving this BBQ repast.

Event tickets are only available in advance and will NOT be available at the door.

Mending Fences Raffle and 50/50 tickets will be available at the event!

Liquor and beverages can be purchased onsite. Guests are not permitted to bring their own liquor.

Reminders for CTRA's Mending Fences event:

-Bring a lawn chair

-Wear suitable footwear to walk in the arena

-Bring your ID as our liquor permit requires that all people purchasing liquor show TWO pieces of identification

-Plan for a safe ride home (consider Duncan Taxi at 250-746-4444 or UBER)

-Parking is near the CTRA arena toward the back of the Providence Farm property





Click here for video from our 2024 Mending Fences Event.